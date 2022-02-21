Love Island star Olivia Attwood had planned to marry her fiancé Bradley Dack, 27, in 2022, but the couple have been forced to delay their nuptials twice so far.

While this would be disappointing for many couples, Olivia revealed she was actually slightly relieved they cancelled their wedding – not only does it allow them to take their time with planning, but it also delays conversations around starting a family.

At the launch of her luxury clothing brand Foolish in 2021, Olivia told the MailOnline: "I'm not in any hurry to have children. They don't interest me, they don't entertain me, I find them really boring so if I have another year to say, 'Oh sorry, we're not having kids because we're not married,' even though once we are married, I'll still be like umm... We're not in any hurry as a couple, he's not going anywhere, and I'm not going anywhere."

The 30-year-old, who was partnered with Chris Hughes in the Love Island villa, clarified that she would like to have children one day, but is in no hurry at the moment.

Olivia and Bradley got engaged in 2019

"I see children in my future. I want to have a family. But I feel like, I've just turned 30 and right now there's zero appeal and that's my honest opinion. I spend an afternoon with my friends and their children and I'm like no, no, no. It's tough," Olivia continued.

Olivia and Bradley got engaged in Dubai in 2019 with the TV star showing off her teardrop diamond ring and writing: "He must be crazy... Here’s to forever. I love you BD." Speaking of cancelling her wedding for the second time, she said: "I made the final decision and I feel like Brad was more upset than me," adding: "I don't want to do something and rush it.

The couple have delayed their wedding twice so far

"It's complicated but essentially the main reasons are Brad is recovering from injury, when we were looking into booking more details for the wedding, the stag and the hen do, he didn't want to book until he had three good football games. I thought, we couldn't wait because Christmas will happen, then we will be in March and then it'll be the wedding.

"My work schedule is so heavy on my shoulders with filming, the brand. We are just going to buy ourselves another year. We are a strong couple, and we achieve a lot in our careers, and we want to enjoy getting married."

The Olivia Meets Her Match star previously revealed she had hoped to get married at Grantley Hall. Whenever they do tie the knot, we're sure it will be spectacular!

