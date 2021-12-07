David Ginola's model daughter Carla's engagement ring inspired by I'm A Celeb star's ex-wife?

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

I'm A Celebrity star David Ginola now lives with his model girlfriend Maeva Denat and their three-year-old daughter, but he was previously married to Coraline Delphin from 1991 to 2016.

The couple share two children: Andrea and Carla, and the latter got engaged earlier this year. Posing for a series of loved-up photos with her new fiancé Adrien, Carla showed off her gorgeous rock to the camera and wrote: "Guess what." The unique spiral design features a pear-shaped diamond and an eternity pave band that wraps around her ring finger.

Although Carla hasn't released many details about the beautiful asymmetric ring, it appears to be the Frida design from Kimai, a sustainable jewellery company that uses recycled gold and lab-grown diamonds.

It has some similarities to her mother's engagement and wedding rings from David. An unearthed photo shows Coraline wearing an engagement ring with a large central stone and a gold band (which she later changed to silver), nestled next to an eternity wedding band studded with diamonds.

The I'm A Celebrity star's daughter got engaged in August 2021

Coraline and former Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United footballer David split after 25 years of marriage in 2016, the same year that David suffered a near-fatal cardiac arrest while playing in a charity football match in France.

According to the MailOnline, their son Andrea said of the divorce: "It was mum's decision. She was upset that the marriage was over but she's coping a lot better now. It was very difficult at first, there's been a lot to cope with over the years, a lot of different things that have made it difficult for everyone, and a lot of pressure on everyone.

"It was complicated and my parents didn't want people to know what was going on. The marriage wasn't working as well as it had and mum said there wasn't any point carrying on as they got older."

David and Coraline split in 2016

David recently celebrated his fifth anniversary with his girlfriend Maeva, sharing loved-up photos of them kissing in front of the outdoor swimming pool.

He hasn't publicly discussed future marriage plans, but his I'm A Celeb co-star Danny Miller recently joked that he felt safe sleeping next to David, adding: "If David Ginola asked me to marry him, I’m sorry Steph, but the wedding venue's booked. It would be a great wedding as well. Imagine the people that would come to it."

