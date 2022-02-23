Sharon Stone shares stunning photos of wedding – see her leading role The star shared the stunning nuptials on Instagram

Sharon Stone is wedding ready! The star surprised fans by wearing an all white look to a wedding that wasn't her own, but for a heartwarming reason.

The actress revealed on Instagram that wedding bells were ringing, for two of her dear friends.

Sharon shared a stunning photo of herself by the altar clad in a sharp white suit as she officiated a beach wedding.

The picture featured the actress below an archway of white flowers along with the two grooms. The nuptials took place right on the sand on the edge of a beach as waves crashed behind the wedding set-up.

The Basic Instinct star captioned the photo with: "Lucky me: I got to marry two lovely people today."

Fans gushed over Sharon's kind favor to the couple, writing among a slew of best wishes and heart emojis for the couple: "Sharon, you are so cool! I wish all the best for the two lovely people and for you, dear Sharon!" and "You go girl!" as well as even: "Omg can you marry me & my partner please!"

The stunning tropical wedding Sharon officiated

The wedding is in fact the second bit of exciting news Sharon shared on Instagram today. Fans rejoiced as the star finally revealed her upcoming project, which sounds truly thrilling.

The Golden Globe winning actress announced she has auctioned the rights for Lisa Barr's upcoming novel, Woman on Fire, which is to be released on 1 March.

Sharon is set to both produce and star in the movie adaptation, which, per Deadline, follows "a savvy, young journalist gets embroiled in a major international art scandal centered around a Nazi-looted masterpiece, and must contemplate whether finding the painting and exposing its dark history is worth her life."

Sharon's sweet tribute to her French Bulldog

The joyous news comes following a tough month for the star, who shared she was mourning the loss of her beloved French Bulldog, Joe.

