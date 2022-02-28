The Queen's cousin Princess Alexandra's rare engagement ring is just like Princess Anne's The Honourable Lady Ogilvy got engaged in 1962

Sapphire engagement rings are a popular choice among the royal family – not only does Kate Middleton famously wear Princess Diana's rock, but Princess Alexandra also owns a gorgeous blue ring.

The Queen's cousin announced her engagement to Sir Angus Ogilvy on 19 November 1962, and she was pictured wearing an oval sapphire flanked by two diamonds - however, it appears to have since been changed to a chunky gold band without the diamonds.

Not just any blue stone, Alexandra's ring boasts a giant cabochon sapphire, which is considered one of the oldest gemstone cuts and gives the finish of a smooth, rounded dome that highlights the blue colour.

Princess Anne's engagement ring from Sir Timothy Laurence also has a large oval sapphire jewel in a cabochon setting in the centre and is flanked by a trio of sparkling gems on either side.

While the design is eye-catching, the size is more modest and so it is not ostentatious or overbearing in any way. The Princess Royal wears her precious ring alongside her simplistic gold wedding band, which is believed to be made from Welsh gold as are most royal wedding rings.

The royal's engagement ring, pictured in 1962

Interestingly, the Queen's only daughter actually acted as Alexandra's bridesmaid in 1963! The royal married her husband Sir Angus Ogilvy in a breathtaking ceremony at Westminster Abbey in front of royals such as the Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Charles and Princess Margaret.

Princess Anne also has a cabochon sapphire engagement ring

Photos show a young Princess Anne looking beautiful in her simple bridesmaid's dress which featured cropped sleeves and a bow at the waist, paired with a white headpiece that wrapped around her elegant bun.

Meanwhile, Princess Alexandra was a stunning bride in a dress designed by John Cavanagh which featured a high neck and pretty lace, shipped over from France.

Princess Alexandra with bridesmaid Princess Anne on her wedding day

In one photograph of Anne and Alexandra, the pair were admiring a gold bangle given to the bride as a present. Unfortunately, some of her wedding presents were later stolen from her home Thatched House Lodge in Richmond Park, which she shared with her husband Angus and her two children James and Marina.

