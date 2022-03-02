Colton Underwood is set to bring fans along on his engagement celebrations – tune in here The former Bachelor star is revealing his intimate plans on Amazon Live on 2 March

It has been a big year for former Bachelor star Colton Underwood! Colton publicly came out as gay in an interview with non other than Good Morning America's Robin Roberts on 14 April 2021.

The former football player detailed his emotional coming out story to his friends, family, and even former teammates, as well as navigating life as a gay man on the Netflix show titled Coming Out Colton.

The 30-year-old's rise to fame came after being a contestant on Becca Kufrin's season as the Bachelorette in 2018. He went on to be Bachelor in 2019, giving his final rose to ex-girlfriend Cassie Randolph.

After months of working on himself, last year Colton announced he was happier than ever, having finally come to terms with his sexuality.

His journey on Coming Out Colton has certainly paid off, as he announced on 28 February that he is engaged to boyfriend – now fiancé – Jordan C. Brown. Jordan is a 39-year-old political strategist from California.

The couple's sweet engagement announcement

Colton is opening up once more as he brings his fans along on his engagement journey as well!

The Indianapolis native is hosting his first post-engagement live appearance, an Amazon Live event where anyone can tune in to hear him share details around his engagement, his plans for the future, as well as some engagement party products and fun gift ideas for newly engaged couples. "I've enjoyed celebrating with my friends and family and I can't wait to start celebrating with everyone else," Colton said.

Colton commemorated the couple's first Valentine's Day together, writing: "This Valentine's Day is a special one. I get to love who I want and I love loving on you."

He revealed that he is most excited to "continue the process of planning our lives together and celebrating each milestone with our loved ones." And as far as revealing his plans and process to his fans, he explained that: "I can't wait to show people the vision I have for our engagement party. My friend and planner April Gray will be with me to help plan the best engagement party ever."

Colton will be sharing all the details of his engagement and his celebrations on Amazon Live (here) 2 March from 12pm to 1pm EST.

