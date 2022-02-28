Jesse Palmer shares glimpse inside incredible New York apartment The star has a big night ahead as new episode of The Bachelor airs tonight

Jesse Palmer is trading in red roses for a proper glass of red wine! The former Bachelor and now The Bachelor host took to Instagram to share a glimpse of how he prefers to spend his evenings.

MORE: Carrie Underwood gives rare glimpse into family life as she shares excitement ahead of new arrival

The television host shared a picture of himself looking dapper in a striped button down shirt and jeans, as he drank a big glass of wine.

The photo revealed a look at his stunning New York City apartment, as he – quite bravely – drank his red wine sitting on his luxurious white L-shaped couch with art and floor-to-ceiling windows behind him.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 11 of the most stunning celebrity living rooms

MORE: Elton John and David Furnish release emotional statement – 'We are heartbroken'

Jesse made a cheeky joke about his preferred drink, writing in his caption: "Can we please petition to make this a national holiday?!" using the hashtag "National Drink Wine Day."

Fans loved his idea, commenting things like: "This needs to be a national holiday and I'm glad to see you enjoy the finer things in life," and: "Wine-not?! PS can we not campaign for a white wine emoji?! It's disrespectful," as well as: "You have my vote Jesse. Loving the hair cut."

Jesse enjoys a glass of red wine form his New York City apartment

The The Bachelor host, 43, is originally from Toronto, Canada. In the early 2000s, Jesse played for the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers. In 2004, he turned in his helmet for red roses as he became the star of The Bachelor's season 5.

While he didn't find love on the show, he eventually met and fell in love with Emely Fardo, 35, who is a model from Brazil. They met in 2017 and intended to have a big celebration in Provence, France, in 2020, but it was delayed by the pandemic.

MORE: Meghan Markle is a total goddess in breathtaking gown - but wait until you see her mother Doria

MORE: Shania Twain displays endless legs in tiny feathered dress – fans go wild!

The couple had a small ceremony in July 2020, but kept it private for nearly a year afterwards. The couple told People, "We had a lovely afternoon and look forward to celebrating our love with our parents and immediate families all together soon!"

Emely visited Jesse while he was filming The Bachelor in Vienna, Austria

Jesse recently dished to Kelly Ripa and David Muir on Live with Kelly and Ryan all about what his wife thinks of his new Bachelor role. David didn't wait long to ask him if his wife had ever watched the show.

He revealed that while they are watching the current season he is hosting, they have not watched the season where he was the bachelor. However he admitted his wife is dying to see the infamous moment where the former football player forgets a contestant's name during one of the notorious rose ceremonies.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.