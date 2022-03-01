Carrie Underwood shares incredible birth video as she welcomes new family members The ACM Awards nominee shared the moment with her fans

Carrie Underwood shared a glimpse into her family life on Tuesday that proved it's not all glitz and glamour.

The country superstar posted an incredible video that showed her getting up at 5 a.m. to welcome two new additions into her family – adorable baby chicks! Sharing the experience with her 10.9m followers, Carrie posted several videos of the birth on her Instagram Stories, including the moment they hatched.

WATCH: Carrie Underwood welcomes two new family members and shares sweet birth video

One video showed an egg in a bowl that was just beginning to crack, which Carrie captioned: "Waking up at 5AM to watch the chickens hatch…" A second post showed the moment a chick had burst through its shell, with Carrie commenting: "Oh, hi there!"

She then posted two sweet clips that saw the chicks getting to know their new surroundings, eating pieces of food from Carrie's hand while wandering around their new home. "And then there were two… [red heart emoji]," she wrote.

Carrie lives on a 400-acre farm in Nashville with her husband Mike Fisher and their two sons, Isaiah, seven, and Jacob, three.

Carrie shared the incredible moment the chicks were born

Alongside chickens, the ACM Awards nominee also keeps other animals on her farm, which boasts an orchard too, including cows and horses.

Carrie is currently enjoying some downtime at home before returning to Las Vegas for the second part of her Reflection residency. The star excited her loyal fans last week after sharing the news of her upcoming return to Resorts World Las Vegas.

Carrie has two new chicks on her farm

Alongside a montage showcasing some of her incredible stage looks, she wrote: "Only a few weeks until the return of #REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency!! Who’s ready? #CUinVegas axs.com/carrieinvegas."

The show is Carrie's very first residency and celebrates her greatest hits from over 15 years as an award-winning international star.

Carrie is soon to be returning to her Las Vegas residency

Of her first residency, Carrie said: "It's such a special honor to be the first artist to perform on this incredible stage in a brand new, beautiful, state-of-the-art theatre at such an exciting new destination as Resorts World Las Vegas.

"I'm so proud of this show and so happy to finally get to share it with the amazing audiences here in Las Vegas."

