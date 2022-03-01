Celine Dion returns to social media to reveal sadness in emotional statement The star shared her support for Ukraine

Celine Dion has been rather silent on social media since cancelling the remaining shows of her tour due to health reasons.

The singer has briefly returned at times to mark special occasions, such as her son René-Charles's 21st birthday and Valentine's Day – but on Monday she shared a very emotional statement in support of the people of Ukraine.

"To the dear courageous people of Ukraine, we are shocked and saddened, and truly inspired by your bravery," she began her statement.

"Our hearts are with you. We send you love and prayers for peace. Celine xx."

Celine shared the statement on social media

The 53-year-old wrote the words on a paper featuring her official monogram and personally signed it at the end.

Fans rushed to comment on her post, which quickly received over 36,000 likes.

"Your voice helps," wrote one, whilst another added: "Nice one, Celine."

"Thank you for your voice and support," remarked another.

It's been a difficult start to the year for the Canadian, who is slowly recovering from a debilitating health crisis that has left her unable to perform.

The star cancelled the remaining shows of her tour earlier this year

The much-loved singer had been hoping to come back with a bang after the COVID-19 pandemic postponed her tours.

But just as soon as she delivered uplifting news that her shows were back on, she revealed her ill health meant more upset.

At the time of cancelling the rest of her tour in mid-January, she told her fans in a heartfelt message: "I was really hoping that I'd be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing.

"There's a lot of organizing and preparation that goes into our shows, and so we have to make decisions today which will affect the plans two months down the road.

"I'll be so glad to get back to full health, as well as all of us getting past this pandemic, and I can't wait to be back on stage again.

"Meanwhile, I've been very touched by all the words of encouragement that everyone's been sending to me on social media. I feel your love and support and it means the world to me. - Celine x."