Piers Morgan shares first date photo with wife Celia on wedding anniversary The TV star got married in 2010

Piers Morgan surprised Instagram fans by sharing a throwback photo of himself with his now-wife Celia Walden on their first date in 2005.

The snap, which Piers posted to mark their 11th wedding anniversary, showed the couple getting out of a rickshaw with Piers wearing a black suit and blue tie while Celia looked beautiful in a pair of knee-high red boots that matched her handbag, paired with a dress and a camel coat.

The former Good Morning Britain star captioned the sweet picture: "tbt Wardour Street, Soho, December 13, 2005…. this photo appeared in the papers with the headline: ‘Piers caught in rickshaw at 2am with mystery blonde’. It was our first date and we got married five years later. 11 years ago today, in fact.

"Happy Anniversary @celia.walden - you lucky lady. The boots were a good call, without those I doubt I’d have seen you again."

Piers shared a photo of their first date on Instagram

Journalist Celia, meanwhile, also marked the occasion with a throwback photo – this time of when the pair first met. "May 2005. Back when I straightened my hair and had never met this guy before in my life. Happy Anniversary Mr Morgan," she simply wrote.

Piers and Celia – who are parents to Elise – got married on 24 June 2010 at St Mary's Church in Swinsbrook, and the bride wore a stunning bohemian dress with a flower crown. Piers looked smart in a suit and tie and he upgraded his outfit with a delicate white buttonhole.

The couple tied the knot on 24 June 2010

After their ceremony, which was observed by only close friends and family, they headed to their reception at a nearby pub – and their chosen mode of transport was an open-top vintage Rolls Royce.

When the couple were planning their celebrations, Piers had said at the time that he intended for "a small wedding followed by a big, big party". There was no sign of (then) fellow Britain's Got Talent judges Simon Cowell or Amanda Holden, and when asked why he had not asked Simon to be best man, Piers quipped: "I couldn't trust him to turn up on time. He's terrible at timekeeping."

Simon, meanwhile, added, "I hate to admit it, but I'm absolutely thrilled for the two of them. Having met Celia, I have no idea how he managed to pull this one off."

