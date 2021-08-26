Piers Morgan reveals exciting family engagement – photos The TV star shared the exciting news with his followers

Piers Morgan has reason to celebrate this week after he revealed his goddaughter has got engaged.

The former Good Morning Britain star took to Instagram to announce the exciting news, sharing a photo of his FaceTime call with the future bride.

"When your goddaughter FaceTimes you as you’re out at sea, and says nothing as she flashes a big sparkly ring! Congrats on your engagement Gabby & Harry - fabulous news," he captioned the snaps.

The first snap showed his goddaughter holding her hand up to the camera to display a sparkling trilogy ring on a gold band, not dissimilar to the one Meghan Markle was given by Prince Harry back in 2017.

Piers could be seen grinning in the corner, with the Caribbean sea stretching out behind him. A second photo showed the happy couple smiling for the camera as Gabby proudly showed off her ring finger.

The GMB star celebrated his goddaughter's engagement

It wasn't long before Piers' followers flooded the comments section with congratulations, and praised her new rock.

"How lovely that she’s called you to give you her news! You must be a big part of her life," wrote one, and another commented: "Best wishes to your goddaughter and her fiancé!" A third added: "Beautiful ring."

No doubt Piers is looking forward to attending Gabby's upcoming nuptials. He celebrated his own wedding anniversary in June, after marrying his wife Celia Walden back in 2010.

Piers and Celia got married in 2010

The couple – who now share a daughter called Elise – said 'I do' at St Mary's Church in Swinsbrook in front of a small guest list including close family and friends, before hosting their reception at a nearby pub.

The bride wore a stunning bohemian dress with a flower crown while Piers looked smart in a suit and tie and he upgraded his outfit with a delicate white buttonhole. In one wedding photograph, they were seen hand-in-hand walking through a grassy area, smiling at one another.

