Kym Marsh planned sudden wedding amid heartbreaking family news – details

Coronation Street star Kym Marsh got married to her husband Army Major Scott Ratcliff just four months after getting engaged – and she later revealed the heartbreaking reason for her shotgun wedding.

The Morning Live star, 45, tied the knot in a strapless Carolina Herrera gown, while Scott, 33, sported his military uniform as they said 'I do' at the Royal Memorial Chapel in Sandhurst on 16 October 2021. Lots of the couple's family members were in attendance at their nuptials, including their long list of bridesmaids and groomsmen – Kym’s children David, 26, Emilie, 23, and Polly, 10, Scott’s daughter Renee, six, and Kym’s grandson, Teddy, two.

It was an extra emotional occasion since the bride's 74-year-old father Dave was sadly diagnosed with terminal prostate cancer, causing the couple to push forward their wedding date so that he could be there on their special day.

Back in June, she told her Morning Live co-star Gethin Jones in June 2021, "He is determined to walk me down that aisle. That's spurring him on."

The couple got married in October 2021

She recently revealed she looks up to her parents' long-lasting relationship, especially amid her father's health diagnosis. Sharing a throwback photo of her mother and father on their wedding day to mark their anniversary, she sweetly wrote: "Happy 56th wedding anniversary to my wonderful parents! Wow! 56 years!!! How amazing! You make me proud every single day! Your love and devotion to each other is beyond compare. Life hasn’t always been easy for you over the years and you have overcome a lot, but you’ve done it TOGETHER, side by side as always.

"Dad, your strength lately has been astonishing, you’re going through so much but you’re doing it with a smile on your face and I know that’s largely down to mum’s love and support. You’re an amazing team and I’m so grateful to have you as my parents. So today we celebrate you! Happy anniversary to the most perfect couple there is! We love you both, you are and always will be our world."

Kym shared a throwback wedding photo of her parents

Shortly after her own 2021 wedding, Kym shared a sneak peek at her gorgeous dress in a snap of the newlyweds dancing. "Take me back to 3 weeks ago when I married the love of my life!!! This man is like no one I’ve ever met! I am one lucky lady!!!" she wrote. The couple then jetted off to Grenada where they stayed in Sandals Resorts and enjoyed dinners on the beach and massages.

Kym and Scott were introduced by actor Antony Cotton – Coronation Street's Sean Tully – back in 2018, and they got engaged in July, on Kym's 45th birthday, with Scott presenting his future bride with a gorgeous diamond engagement ring.

This marked Kym's third wedding, as she was previously married to Jack Rider from 2002 to 2009, and Jamie Lomas from 2012 to 2014.

