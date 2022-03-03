Abbey Clancy's husband Peter Crouch almost ditched major wedding tradition He could have become Peter Clancy

Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch revealed they were considering breaking a long-lasting wedding tradition when they tied the knot on 30 June 2011.

MORE: Abbey Clancy's surprising wedding connection to Pippa Middleton revealed

The 36-year-old model and the 41-year-old former footballer got married at the Stapleford Park hotel in Leicestershire, and they later opened up about changing their names in an interview with The Mirror. It has long been assumed that the bride will take her husband's surname – a patriarchal tradition that dates back to the Normans introducing the idea of coverture to the English. This meant a married woman had no identity, as it was then "covered" by her husband and she essentially became his possession.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 9 of the most stunning celebrity weddings

In fact, women had to have the same surname as their husbands in order to be able to own property or vote in the past.

Up to 90% of British women continue to follow this tradition today, according to a 2016 survey, but it is now seen as a symbol of commitment.

READ: Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney is engaged to longtime boyfriend Jonathan Davino

SHOP: 21 pretty high-street bridesmaid dresses to fall in love with

The bride re-wore her wedding dress for their anniversary

However, Peter said that he considered changing his name to Clancy - which only 3% of men do, research revealed.

This was reportedly because she "prefers Clancy to Crouch." Peter continued by joking: "She wears the trousers, so I might as well have…" However, they obviously decided against that, as they have both chosen to keep their own names.

The couple met at a bar in Liverpool in 2006 and got engaged in July 2009, when Peter presented the Britain’s Next Top Model star with a gorgeous pear-shaped diamond ring with a pave band.

Abbey wearing her pear-shaped engagement ring

Speaking of the first time they met, Abbey told Closer Magazine: "I saw Pete and I knew he was the one for me, I knew he'd be my boyfriend.

"I still think that. I feel so lucky I have a beautiful child and a great husband."

At their fairytale wedding, Abbey looked gorgeous in a strapless corseted bridal gown with a fitted bodice and a tiered fishtail skirt which was created by Pippa Middleton's wedding dress designer, Giles Deacon.

The figure-hugging gown, which reportedly set her back £10,000, perfectly highlighted her toned figure, and she accessorised with a pair of drop earrings and her hair in tousled waves.

READ: Meghan Markle's mother Doria got married after six months – inside unconventional wedding

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.