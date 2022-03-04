How to get your bridesmaid dresses for under £50

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Planning a wedding is an exciting task but keeping costs down can be pretty anxiety-inducing. Ensuring your bridesmaids are content with their dresses is key to helping things run smoothly, but did you know that you don't have to break the bank in the process?

From renting to shopping second-hand, there are plenty of ways to cut costs while choosing the perfect bridesmaid dresses for your nearest and dearest. Whether it's lace, satin or sparkles that you're after, we've rounded up some nifty ways to secure your bridesmaid dresses for under £50. Keep scrolling for some irresistible and highly sustainable options…

Shop rental

The popularity of rental wedding and bridesmaid dresses has skyrocketed in recent years, an unsurprising fact considering the incredible range of dresses rental platforms have to offer. This method of shopping is not only affordable, but also sustainable as it keeps the same dress in circulation on the second-hand market for many to enjoy.

From HURR to Selfridges Rental, there are countless sites for you to explore. The latest must-see platform? The Devout, a rental company that has recently partnered with Whistles. The website recently launched a number of incredible Whistles wedding gowns and bridesmaid dresses onto its membership platform, which costs just £39 per month.

Shop the website's Wedding Guest edit for some seriously tempting options including it-girl brands such as Ganni and Sister Jane, to classic favourites such as Whistles and Hobbs. Sign us up!

Whistles Pink Dress, £39, The Devout

Shop vintage

Want to stick to lower price tags but treasure your item for longer? Shopping vintage is perfect for purchasing bridesmaid dresses that your friends can cherish forever. Vintage fashion offers an eclectic array of dresses, so if you fancy pushing the boat out and picking a slightly more unorthodox style, shopping vintage could be for you.

London is home to a glittering array of fabulous vintage shops to peruse. Plus, it means that no bridesmaid dress is the same, allowing your friends to feel completely unique on your special day.

Reclaimed Vintage Floral Dress, £48.99, ASOS

Shop high street

If you’re after a harmonious bridesmaid dress inventory, shopping high street is the most straightforward option. Websites such as ASOS present an extensive list of possibilities, from brands like Vila, ASOS Design and Topshop.

Browse silky satin numbers, embellished pleated maxis and tulle concoctions in stunning lilac, peach and sage. With dresses starting from £12, there is something for everyone on the high street. Hunting for halter necks, cowl necks or bandeau? ASOS has got you covered.

Sage Satin Dress, £35, ASOS

Shop charity

Another accessible option, shopping charity shop is a brilliant way to search for your dream bridesmaid dress line-up. From Oxfam to British Red Cross, there are multiple charities that sell reasonably priced wedding attire.

Whether strapless staples or sleek mermaid tail silhouettes take your fancy, charity shops always have a slew of fun dresses to experiment with. If you're willing to toy around with colour palettes, be it champagne, emerald green, aubergine, rose or olive, the have a browse of Britain's beloved charity shop websites for some truly beautiful one-off finds.

