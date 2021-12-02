Faith Hill and Tim McGraw get steamy in first trailer for Yellowstone spinoff 1883 The new prequel series is hitting screens very soon

The trailer for the highly-anticipated Yellowstone spinoff 1883 has finally landed and we can't get over how good it looks!

The two-minute clip sees country music superstars and real-life couple Faith Hill and Tim McGraw transform into early 19th century travellers as they travel through the Great Plains to the Wild West - and it looks like things get a little steamy along the way! Check out the trailer below...

WATCH: See the trailer for Yellowstone spinoff 1883

Faith, 53, and Tim, 54, will play the ancestors of Yellowstone family the Duttons, Margaret and James Dutton. The country music power couple will be joined by a number of huge names, including two-time Oscar nominee Sam Elliott, Billy Bob Thornton, Isabel May and LaMonica Garrett.

Set nearly 150 years before the events of Yellowstone, the new series - which is set to launch on Sunday 19 December 2021 - will shine a light on the Dutton family's humble beginnings.

Real-life couple Faith Hill and Tim McGraw will star in the series

As the official description from Paramount+ reads: "1883 is the origin story of how Yellowstone's Dutton family came to own the largest ranch in Montana. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America's promised land - Montana."

Faith excitedly shared the clip to her own Instagram page after it was released, writing: "Every journey has its perils. Every legacy has its cost. @1883Official, a new series streaming December 19 only on @paramountplus."

Her fans were quick to respond, and many took to the comment section to express their excitement. "Counting down the days…cannot wait!" one said, while another wrote: "So ready for this!". A third fan exclaimed: "WOW!! Gave me the chills!"

