Brooklyn Beckham's wedding to Nicola Peltz is 'so soon' - details Not long to go now!

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are tying the knot this year, but the date has been kept under wraps, until now.

This week, actress Nicola took to Instagram to wish her fiancé a happy 23rd birthday, and in the sweet message she dedicated to him, the 27-year-old revealed that their big day is happening "so soon".

Sharing an adorable picture of them together inside their kitchen alongside a big birthday cake filled with candles, Nicola wrote: "Happy birthday baby. I'm so lucky to be able to go through life by your side. I love you more everyday. I can't wait to marry you so soon!"

While the couple has never confirmed when their Jewish wedding is due to take place, many reports have indicated that it will happen in the Spring at Nicola's family's holiday home in Palm Beach, Florida.

Brooklyn and Nicola will celebrate their nuptials 'soon', the actress has said

The wedding venue is also just an hour away from David and Victoria Beckham's luxurious $24million penthouse in Miami, where they will no doubt stay ahead of their eldest son's big day.

The future newlyweds have undergone a big life change this week, having sold their Beverly Hills property just months after moving in.

The couple have been engaged since 2020

According to TMZ, Brooklyn and Nicola plan to move to Miami as the budding chef is reportedly keen to be closer to his family.

The couple's $11million LA mansion boasts numerous jaw-dropping features, including a gym, sauna, private yoga room, steam room and stunning panoramic views of the Californian coast.

The five-bedroom house has swathes of large glass windows which allow beams of sunshine to illuminate the property.

It also features multiple luxe outdoor areas including a swimming pool, seating area and swanky rooftop terrace, the estate really is a house of dreams.