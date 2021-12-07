Faith Hill and Gavin McGraw spark emotional reaction with very rare video of their daughter The 1883 stars have three daughters together

It was an emotional moment for Faith Hill and Tim McGraw when their youngest daughter, Audrey, reached a major milestone over the weekend.

The proud mom-of-three paid tribute to Audrey as she rang in her 20th birthday and bid farewell to her teens.

In a sweet Instagram post, Faith shared a throwback video of her lastborn showing off her singing talents as a young girl and belting out a tune by Beyonce.

WATCH: Tim McGraw reveals how he proposed to Faith Hill

She captioned the clip with a heartfelt message that read: "Happy Birthday to our youngest daughter, Audrey who turns 20 years old today!!!!!!!!!!

"What an absolute blessing you are in our lives and everyone you meet. That robust and joyful laugh of yours…..never lose it. You make the sun shine brighter.

"My little songbird, my big dreamer.. I just had to repost this video. Goodbye to the teens baby girl. Love you so much."

Faith wished her daughter a happy 20th birthday with a throwback video

Her fans adored the video and the message and wrote: "Love this Faith! Happy birthday to your beautiful Audrey. How time sure does fly!" and another added: "The absolute cutest. Happy 20th to your baby girl!! Here’s to many more."

Some of Faith's social media followers posted crying emoji faces and said it brought tears to their eyes.

Both Faith and Tim are incredibly proud of their children and it looks like Audrey is following in her famous parents' footsteps with her career.

Audrey is now all grown up

In the summer, the couple shared the same snapshot on social media showing Audrey with her arm around her dad on the set of a music video. "Couldn't be more thrilled to have my youngest daughter, Audrey, play the lead role in the music video for #7500OBO!!!" Tim explained.

Faith, meanwhile, captioned her post: "So proud of these two. Our baby girl Audrey has grown up! Don't miss the premiere of Tim's new music video with Audrey. It is so good #7500OBO!!!"

Faith, 54, and Tim, 54, have been happily married since 1996 and together they share three daughters, Gracie, 24, Maggie, 23, and 20-year-old Audrey.

Faith and Tim have been married since 1996

Their youngest had a difficult start to life; she was born prematurely on 6 December and had to stay in ICU for some time after her birth.

At the time, Tim confirmed: "This little angel came to us 7/12 weeks early. Faith and I did a lot of praying and stayed all day every day for 2 1/2 weeks in the NICU at Baptist Hospital with such incredible nurses."

Thankfully, Audrey was discharged from hospital on Christmas Eve - and since then, the family celebrates by decorating their Christmas tree on 6 December every year.

