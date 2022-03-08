Amanda Holden wows in plunging wedding dress in heartfelt post

Amanda Holden took a trip down memory lane on Tuesday as she celebrated the special women in her life on International Women's Day – and that included sharing a gorgeous snap of her in a bridal dress.

As part of a picture montage, the Heart Radio star, 51, posted a snap of her tenth wedding anniversary celebrations with her husband Chris Hughes. Smiling next to her Britain's Got Talent co-star Alesha Dixon, who was dressed in a shimmering purple mini dress, and Dragons' Den star Kelly Hoppen, who opted for an orange midi, Amanda rocked a plunging white gown by Caroline Castigliano.

The custom-made ivory silk dress featured a figure-skimming silhouette, and she accessorised with her huge diamond engagement ring. To finish off her look, Amanda styled her blonde hair in effortless loose curls and accentuated her pretty features with pink blush and lashings of mascara.

"The women who lift up my life and help me live it #internationalwomensday," she captioned the post, which also featured photos of her two daughters Lexi and Hollie and friends Lisa Faulkner and Ashley Roberts.

The Heart Radio star shared the throwback as part of a IWD montage

The latter was among several celebrity friends who left sweet messages in the comments section. Ashley wrote: "Happy International Woman’s Day!!" while Kelly Hoppen added: "Love you xxx," and Angela Griffin remarked: "Yes! Happy international women’s day!"

Amanda's slinky anniversary dress was very different from the gown she chose for her winter wedding back in 2008. The TV star looked beautiful in a sleeveless Elie Saab gown with a scattering of sequins and a champagne tone, which she re-wore to watch the royal wedding in May 2018 - and again to mow the lawn during lockdown!

Amanda and Chris met in Los Angeles in 2003 and went on to get married on 10 December 2008 at St Margaret’s Church in Somerset before hosting their reception at Babington House, an exclusive member’s club and hotel.

Amanda donned her wedding dress during the coronavirus lockdown

Opening up about her big day, Amanda wrote in The Sun in 2017: "I still get goosebumps when I remember how happy I was walking down the aisle towards him knowing I was about to become his wife."

She added: "I was determined it would be a white winter wedding, but I wasn’t prepared to take a chance on the weather, so I hired a special effects company to spray the grounds with artificial snow. As Chris and I emerged from the church as husband and wife, faux snowflakes came fluttering down. It was so realistic, and you know what they say in showbiz – fake it till you make it!"

