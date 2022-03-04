13 best bridal hair accessories to elevate your wedding outfit: From vintage to boho

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

There's so much more to your wedding outfit than just the dress – you've also got the shoes, the veil, and don't forget the hair accessories.

Whether you've got long flowing hair and have lots of choices when it comes to your hairstyle, or have short locks that you're not sure how to style, there's something out there for every bride.

What are the best bridal hair accessories for short hairstyles?

If you have a pixie cut or a bob, you may be under the impression that you are limited for choice when it comes to your wedding hairstyle, but your hair can be any length to rock a cute hair clip, a headband or a tiara.

Where can you shop bridal hair accessories?

From high street steals from places such as Accessorize and John Lewis to chic designs at L.K Bennett and MyTheresa, it really depends on your budget and your style – do you want a vintage, traditional or boho look?

We've rounded up the most gorgeous options you can shop online, including fabulous hair pins to add sparkle to your updo and effortless pearl headbands…

Best bridal hair accessories 2022

We love this vintage barrette style clip with a gem-covered celestial design.

Celestial hair clip, £15, Oliver Bonas

This unusual headband made from ivory feathers and satin is sure to make a style statement – and it's perfect for keeping strands of hair out of your face.

Feathered headband, £129, L.K. Bennett

A ponytail or plaited style would work perfectly with this statement tulle bow.

White tulle bow, £22, Etsy

How cute is this simple birdcage veil? This classic hair accessory needs nothing else.

Birdcage veil, £55, Not on the High Street

Who wouldn't want this pearl-embellished headband? Not only is it a chic addition to your big day, but it can be reworn with jeans and dresses for years to come.

Jennifer Behr pearl headband, £247, MyTheresa

Make your hair accessory your 'something blue' with this pin, which is sure to stand out whether you have luscious brunette hair or platinum blonde.

Blue hair pin, £22, Not on the High Street

If you're after that regal touch, then maybe a mini tiara is the thing for you.

Pearl tiara, £20, Jon Richard

A hair vine is ideal for adding a touch of sparkle to a long braided or curled hairstyle.

Hair vine, £8.95, Etsy

Brides planning a low chignon will love this crystal hair pin – gorgeous!

Crystal hair pin, £13.98, Amazon

Keep it simple with some pearl hair slides, which can be used to clip a section of hair up or simply embellish your intricate hairstyle.

Pearl hair slides, £10, Accessorize

We love this delicate 14ct gold plated vine with crystal clusters and textured leaf accents.

Ivory & Co leaf hair vine, £95, John Lewis

Add a touch of glamour with this pearl and rhinestone hair pin – and it's a total bargain.

Pearl hair pin, £3.25, Shein

Worried about your fresh flower crowns wilting throughout the day? Try out a gorgeous faux floral hair comb, made with artificial silk flowers including an ivory rose, berries and eucalyptus foliage.

Floral hair comb, £45, Not on the High Street

