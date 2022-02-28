Holly Willoughby's jaw-dropping new dress was originally a wedding gown - and wow The Dancing on Ice host looked gorgeous

Holly Willoughby has often given brides-to-be some serious wedding dress inspiration on Dancing on Ice, and Sunday night was no exception.

The 41-year-old host stepped out in a bespoke figure-hugging ballgown from Sassi Holford, but did you know the pastel pink design was originally a wedding dress? Holly's floor-length gown featured a plunging neckline, long sleeves, a cut-out back and two large black bows. However, it was reportedly a tweaked version of the brand's ivory Darcy dress, which has a simple button-back design with a more modest Queen Anne corseted front bodice and a floaty A-line skirt.

The This Morning presenter chose to pair her dress with metallic heels and minimal jewellery, including a small pair of earrings. Holly's icy blonde locks were teased into a side-swept updo, with a loose wave framing her pretty features.

Holly stepped out in a pink gown on Sunday

Posing for photos that showed off the front and back of the pretty dress, Holly told her Instagram followers: "It’s props week tonight on @dancingonice … always a tricky one for our skaters… also our very own @otimabuse dances for us and from watching rehearsals you are in for something special! See you on @itv at 6:30… Dress by @sassiholford jewellery by @hancocks_london."

Sassi Holford's Darcy wedding dress

Her fans were understandably in love with her latest look, despite the fact that they didn't realise its bridal origins. "You look absolutely beautiful. That dress is stunning!!" wrote one in the comments section, and another sweetly added: "Is it fairytale princess week again? J’adore!"

A third wrote: "That dress really is perfection," and more compared Holly to a Barbie.

Holly wearing her real-life wedding dress in 2018

Holly's own wedding dress when she married her husband Dan Baldwin on 4 August 2007 wasn't too dissimilar to the Sassi Holford frock. Designed by herself and made by a close friend, the TV star opted for an elegant long-sleeved dress overlaid with French lace with a sweetheart neckline and an open back. She accessorised the gorgeous look with a vintage style veil and silver heels.

