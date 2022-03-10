The Queen's cousin's delayed wedding broke 600-year tradition

A royal wedding is a grand affair that traditionally takes place at Westminster Abbey, St Paul's Cathedral or another impressive royal venue near London – but that wasn't the case for the Queen's cousin the Duke of Kent.

Unlike the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's ceremony at Westminster and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's nuptials at Windsor Castle, Prince Edward and Katharine Worsley chose to tie the knot in the bride's native Yorkshire on 8 June 1961.

Their beautiful ceremony marked the first time York Minster had been a royal wedding venue in 600 years – the last one to take place was Edward III's wedding to Philippa of Hainault in 1328. Following the service, the newlyweds and their guests headed to the bride's family home, Hovingham Hall.

The couple's big day was reportedly planned to take place the year before, but they were forced to postpone their nuptials since Princess Margaret had married Antony Armstrong-Jones in 1960, and two royal weddings in one year weren't considered the 'done thing'.

The couple tied the knot in York Minster

However, they are not the only royals who chose a different wedding venue. Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi surprised the public by marrying in a private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints on the grounds of Beatrice's family home, Royal Lodge Windsor. Their 2020 wedding took place less than two months after they were forced to cancel their original nuptials due to coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Windsor Guildhall was the chosen location for Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla’s civil ceremony in 2005, and they went on to have a service of blessing at St. George's Chapel.

The Duke of Kent with his cousin, Her Majesty The Queen

Edward and Katharine – who live at Wren House, Kensington Palace – still had the most beautiful wedding day. Designed by John Cavanagh, the bride's wedding dress featured long sleeves and a full skirt with a 15-foot train, which she paired with a diamond bandeau tiara that had once belonged to Queen Mary.

It has been reported that both the royal bride and her future mother-in-law, Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark, had concerns about the size and weight of the gown, causing Katharine to practise curtsying, kneeling and standing ahead of her wedding.

