Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi share kiss in never-before-seen wedding photo

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are busy marking their fourth wedding anniversary and on Wednesday, Edoardo shared the most stunning photo from their wedding.

The image, which hadn't been seen before, featured the bride and groom in a forest scene that could have come straight out of a fairytale. Beatrice and Edoardo shared a loving kiss as husband and wife, with Beatrice looking magical in her altered wedding dress that was loaned to her by her great-grandmother, the late Queen.

WATCH: Relive Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's love story

Edoardo also shared a picture of their wedding venue, The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor. The couple had a pared-down wedding ceremony due to the coronavirus restrictions that were ongoing at the time.

In a gushing tribute to his wife, Edoardo said: "Happy 4th wedding anniversary my love. Every day is so special with you. I love you so much."

Beatrice and Edoardo shared a passionate kiss View post on Instagram

The happy couple walked down the aisle on 17 July 2020, and following the wedding Beatrice wrote on Instagram: "Edo and I are so excited to embark on this new chapter together.

"It was an honour to wear my grandmother's beautiful dress on my wedding day, I hope many of you are able to visit the exhibition which is still open at Windsor Castle."

© Getty The couple walked down the aisle in 2020

The wedding itself only featured 20 guests including the bride's parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, and Edoardo's son, Wolfie, who he had while in a relationship with Dara Huang.

Beatrice and Edoardo have continued to go from strength to strength in their marriage and in 2021, the pair welcomed their daughter, Sienna.

© Instagram / @edomapellimozzi The couple share daughter Sienna

Although the pair don't often share photos of their two-year-old daughter, Beatrice has previously revealed that the youngster has quite the interest in ballet. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! at an event at the Broadwick Hotel, the royal said: "I'm busy with my job and running around after a two-year-old who keeps me on my toes. By the way, Sienna loves ballet!"

DISCOVER: The detail Princess Beatrice backtracked on at secret wedding

PHOTOS: Princess Beatrice debuts new hairstyle - and you should see the height

Her close friend, Gabriela Peacock, added: "Sienna is absolutely gorgeous and looks exactly like Bea. She's really cheeky and has a very good personality."