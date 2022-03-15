Janette Manrara stuns fans with gorgeous wedding photos

Even though It Takes Two won't be returning for another few months, Janette Manrara is still one busy woman.

And on Tuesday she stunned fans when she shared some photos of some friends that were due to be getting married. The snaps appeared to be taken at a rehearsal dinner, with the blushing bride looking beautiful in a shoulderless white dress while her husband-to-be stood next to her, and Janette planted a kiss on her cheek. The dancer looked amazing in a pink dress as all three held glasses of champagne.

"I'll be right here…. w/ these two for a few days," she wrote alongside the beautiful photo.

Fans loved the snap, as one enthused: "You're looking very nice in this photo @jmanrara!!!" and another added: "Smashing."

A third said: "Have a lovely time away Janette!" while a fourth was thrilled for her friend as they penned: "Awwww the lovely Carla is getting married! Hope you have the most amazing time in South Africa!!!"

Janette is approaching her own anniversary with husband Aljaz Skorjanec, and the former Strictly pro recently admitted that she a sleepness night before the event.

The star is heading to South Africa

When asked in an exclusive interview with HELLO! what she wished she knew before her wedding, Janette candidly revealed: "That I wasn't going to sleep the night before.

"I probably should have tried to take something to help me sleep. I maybe should have had a chamomile tea or something to calm me down and get me to bed. I think I had max one hour sleep the night before the wedding."

It wasn't doubt or cold feet keeping her up, but excitement to marry Strictly Come Dancing star Aljaz, 32, and spend time with their families – how sweet!

"Yeah, I was just buzzing because our families flew in and we were just so excited about the wedding. I just wish I'd known I wasn't going to sleep because then I would have already prepared myself, like, 'Everybody just get out of my room. I'm just going to lay down and start winding down so I can get to bed'", she continued.

