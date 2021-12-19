Strictly Come Dancing star Janette Manrara made a triumphant comeback in Saturday's final, making her 2021 Strictly debut alongside husband Aljaz Skorjanec - and fans were left swooning over their performance.

Taking to Instagram before the final to pen a heartwarming tribute to her husband, Janette gushed over Aljaz in a post shared just hours before their powerful routine. As the couple took to the ballroom to perform a passionate duet to Ed Sheeran's Bad Habits, Janette admitted it was "hard to express" how much their marriage was bound by their shared love for dancing.

"This photo was taken in the room where @aljazskorjanec proposed to me; a dance studio. Dancing is how we met and fell in love. It‘s hard to express just how much our love is bounded by it…" wrote Janette.

Janette penned a heartwarming tribute to her husband Aljaz

"I have missed dancing w/ him more than I can explain; especially in such a beautiful ballroom like the one at @bbcstrictly. Tonight, for one night only, we are back in that beautiful ballroom dancing together… and as if that was not enough, w/ one of our favourite artists @teddysphotos It was truly a special moment for us. I hope you all enjoy it as much as we love performing it. And our #Strictly2021 champion will be crowned! What a night tonight will be!"

Janette and Aljaz celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary in July this year – but what you might not know is that the dancing duo had not just one, not two, but three wedding ceremonies! The couple said 'I do' in front of friends and family in London, Florida and Slovenia over the course of three weeks.

The Strictly couple celebrated three weddings

Their London nuptials were held at the Victorian Bath House in Bishopsgate, while another of their celebrations was a beautiful outdoor ceremony and reception with their closest family and friends.

Celebrity guests at their UK wedding included former Strictly contestants Frankie Bridge, Louise Redknapp and Daisy Lowe and Julien Macdonald, while their fellow professional dancers including Oti Mabuse, Katya Jones, Kevin Clifton and Anton du Beke were also all in attendance.

