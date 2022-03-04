Janette Manrara shines in flirty mini-dress The Strictly: It Takes Two showed off her legs!

Even when they're not performing on Strictly Come Dancing, the pro ladies always know how to look super glamorous, as Janette Manrara proved on Friday.

The dancer, alongside co-star and close friend Karen Hauer, pulled out all the stops in an advert for Freemans in which they wore a stunning array of dresses. Janette took centre stage in the ad, in which she danced in a tube carriage in a bold mini-dress that featured a unique star pattern and a flirtier denim mini-dress with a striking eyelet design running up it.

Meanwhile, Karen commanded attention at the end of the ad in a red-hot figure-hugging number with oversized sleeves – and wow!

Both ladies looked at their glamorous best, and we were captivated by the stunning dance moves that they pulled off for the nine-second ad.

In her caption, Janette raved: "Very excited to share with you all the new Spring Collection at @freemans! Some really nice looks at great prices, and I got to share the #ad w/ one of my fiercest girlfriends, @karenhauer! Stay on the look out for the full tv ad soon!"

And Karen added: "Putting a little SPRING in our step. New @freemans campaign coming to your TV tomorrow."

Janette and Karen looked sensational in the ad!

Their fans were thrilled with the video, and were quick to lavish the pair with compliments.

Fellow pro Nancy Xu commented with a string of flame emojis, while another added: "You look awesome."

A third enthused: "I'M SO HAPPY FOR YOU!!" and a fourth said: "It looks amazing!! Can't wait to see the full collection!"

Last month, Janette looked phenomenal as she modelled some key looks from the Strictly Come Dancing tour – and each one showcased her flawless dancer's figure.

The pair are close friends

The 38-year-old played host during this year's tour after swapping the Strictly dancefloor for the It Takes Two couch, replacing Zoe Ball.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Janette put on a little fashion show for her followers so they could see her blinding outfits in all their glory.

Starting the clip covered up with a fluffy robe, the TV star soon emerged wearing a gorgeous silver, velvet sequinned jumpsuit that hugged her curves.

Clearly a fan of the figure-flaunting outfit, Janette revealed she has a sequinned green version also that looked spectacular against her skin tone and short dark hair.

