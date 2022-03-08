Strictly's Janette Manrara unveils jaw-dropping hair transformation The It Takes Two host has switched up her look

Strictly Come Dancing star Janette Manrara has undergone a gorgeous hair transformation ahead of her upcoming tour this month.

MORE: Janette Manrara reveals 'really special' wedding anniversary plans with Aljaz Skorjanec

The 38-year-old, who is embarking on the Remembering The Oscars tour with husband Aljaz Skorjanec, switched up her look by getting a glossy trim at Kitch Hair - and we love it!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Janette Manrara unveils stunning new hairstyle

"Loving my tapes and trim by @lucajoneshair at @kitchhair," she remarked alongside a fun video. "Ready for a night out & tour!"

MORE: Janette Manrara reveals 'bittersweet' decision to start presenting

Exclusive: Janette Manrara reflects on heartbreaking sacrifices her parents made as she shares exciting news

Her fans were in awe, with one follower commenting: "Looks absolutely stunning really suits you." Another remarked: "Looking beautiful!! Enjoy your night out!" A third post read: "Looking fabulous!"

The post comes shortly after Janette exclusively revealed to HELLO! that she has become the ambassador for health and beauty brand, New Nordic.

Janette and Aljaz will be hitting the road soon

Speaking about her beauty regime, she said: "I'm all about being natural. I don't really have any fillers or Botox or anything like that. I've always looked after my skin since a very young age, always washing my face, using moisturisers, serums and creams."

The professional dancer added: "It works alongside my ethos about working on your beauty from inside and bringing that kind of out. I think there's one of my favourite quotes ever like, 'The best thing a woman can wear is a smile.'

READ: Janette Manrara in tears during second wedding with Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec

"I think that their whole mentality and their whole kind of approach towards beauty is about looking after yourself as well as from within. You don't feel like you're putting loads of chemicals on your skin or even chemicals into your body. I've never actually done a collagen shot before. And I've been using it now for a little while. I have definitely noticed the difference in my whole body, my nails, my skin just might just feel a little bit more, just different."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.