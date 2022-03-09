Janette Manrara confesses to sleepless night before wedding to Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec The dancer discussed trying to calm down ahead of her wedding

Janette Manrara and her husband Aljaz Skorjanec seem more loved-up than ever as they approach their fifth wedding anniversary, but the It Takes Two star has admitted that she barely slept at all the night before their nuptials.

During an exclusive shoot with HELLO! and New Nordic, the professional dancer, 38, reminisced about her big day on 15 July 2017 and revealed her tips for future brides: "I've had three weddings so have lots of advice." And one of her main takeaways was to try to stay calm – easier said than done, even for Janette!

So why was she functioning on "one hour sleep" for her big day? When asked what she wished she knew before her wedding, Janette candidly revealed: "That I wasn't going to sleep the night before.

"I probably should have tried to take something to help me sleep. I maybe should have had a chamomile tea or something to calm me down and get me to bed. I think I had max one hour sleep the night before the wedding."

The couple had three wedding celebrations

It wasn't doubt or cold feet keeping her up, but excitement to marry Strictly Come Dancing star Aljaz, 32, and spend time with their families – how sweet!

"Yeah, I was just buzzing because our families flew in and we were just so excited about the wedding. I just wish I'd known I wasn't going to sleep because then I would have already prepared myself, like, 'Everybody just get out of my room. I'm just going to lay down and start winding down so I can get to bed'", continued Janette, who is the new Collagen Shot ambassador for New Nordic.

Janette and Aljaz met in 2010

The couple, who first met in 2010 when they performed in Burn The Floor in London, had a whopping three weddings in London, Florida and Slovenia.

Speaking of her first wedding, Janette told us: "The day we got married was in London, 15 July. That was in London at Chelsea town hall. My parents and brother and sister and Aljaz's parents, his sister and her husband, and just our closest friends were all there. So that moment was 'the moment' when we signed the papers, marriage certificate."

Janette and Aljaz went on to have "a Minnie Mouse minimoon" at Disneyland Paris for two days, which left the new bride in tears of joy.

She added: "Then we flew to Slovenia, where we got married on a hilltop - that was like a dream. Finally, we went to Miami with my entire family and it just couldn't have been better. You know obviously, we were tired with all the flights and the hotels. But all of that is a part of what made it memorable."

