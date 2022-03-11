Janette Manrara looks flawless as she styles out fringe gown The It Takes Two host looked sensational!

Janette Manrara is one talented lady, whether she's dancing up a storm, or presenting on It Takes Two and whenever she does either, she always makes sure to look her best.

On Thursday night, she took to the stage, alongside her husband Aljaz Skorjanec and dancers Ash-Leigh Hunter and Robbie Kmetoni, at the Blackpool Tower. And while she didn't share any of the clips of her dancing, the former Strictly pro did share a snap of her glamorous ensemble which consisted of a white fringe dress that we couldn't take our eyes off of.

Janette and Ash-Leigh looked flawless in the strappy floor-length dresses that featured miles of fringe detailing. Meanwhile, Aljaz and Robbie looked dapper in a pair of silver tops and trousers.

In her caption, she enthused: "Had such a lovely night dancing once again at the #BlackpoolTower w/ these fantastic human beings!"

But it turns out her night had a more emotional meaning, as she revealed: "Such a special place to dance in, and we had @lengoodmanmbe in watching which made it even more special."

Janette looked flawless in her outfit

The star was met with a lot of support on her post, as fellow pro dancer Katya Jones said: "You all look amazing x," and added a heart emoji.

Another added: "Beautiful picture," while a third simply commented: "Just beautiful."

The star looked flawless

Before she headed out on tour, Janette underwent a hair transformation – and she looked incredible with her glossy trim.

"Loving my tapes and trim by @lucajoneshair at @kitchhair," she remarked alongside a fun video. "Ready for a night out & tour!"

Her fans were in awe, with one follower commenting: "Looks absolutely stunning really suits you." Another remarked: "Looking beautiful!! Enjoy your night out!" A third post read: "Looking fabulous!"

Janette is heading out on her Remembering the Oscars tour, and will be dancing alongside her husband, who she married back in 2017.

