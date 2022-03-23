Janette Manrara delights fans with gorgeous new wedding photos The Strictly star is such a romantic!

Janette Manrara took to social media on Wednesday to share some gorgeous wedding photos with her followers – and they loved the behind-the-scenes glimpse of the special occasion.

The It Takes Two presenter was in South Africa last week to help celebrate her friends' wedding, and even after her return, the romantic star couldn't resist expressing her excitement.

SEE: Strictly's Janette Manrara unveils jaw-dropping hair transformation

Posting a series of snaps from the big day, which included one of the happy couple kissing surrounding by breath-taking scenery and another showing Janette modelling a slinky one-shoulder black dress, the former Strictly dancer wrote: "….And just a few more photos from #SossZebWedding."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Janette Manrara celebrates wedding in Cape Town

Her fans were quick to share their approval for the gorgeous pictures, with some simply posting strings of red heart emojis in response.

MORE: Why Janette Manrara always considered leaving Strictly during her time on the show

READ: Janette Manrara reveals 'bittersweet' decision to start presenting, her dream job and the Strictly cast who supported her

Others left comments that included: "Gorgeous x," "Beautiful pictures," and: "You look absolutely gorgeous."

Janette delighted her fans with the sweet bridal photos

Janette Manrara previously shared a beautiful Reel of the bride looking incredible on her wedding day. "Look… at…. Her," she captioned the stunning clip, which showed the bride in her breathtaking white gown and sparkly sandals.

In her Stories, the dance professional wrote: "Just arrived back to London and brought some sunshine from Cape Town w/me. WARNING: A photo dump of the #SossZebWedding coming your way shortly."

It's no surprise that the 39-year-old loves weddings, having held three of her own – although they were all to her much-loved husband, Aljaz Skorjanec!

Janette and Aljaz tied the knot in 2017

The sweet couple had three separate ceremonies so they could celebrate with their friends and family around the globe.

As Janette hails from Miami, Aljaz is from Slovenia and the couple settled in London together, they celebrated in all three locations!

Last summer, Janette shared the sweetest remembrance of her big days to social media, dedicating a post to her husband which read, in part: "Happy Anniversary! 10 years in love, but today 4 years since the most epic 3 weddings! Haha!"

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.