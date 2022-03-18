Janette Manrara reveals double wedding celebrations as she returns home to Aljaz Skorjanec The Strictly star has been married to professional dancer Alijaz Skorjanec for four years

Strictly star Janette Manrara has returned to London after travelling to South Africa to celebrate her friend's wedding.

Taking to her Instagram on Friday, the professional dancer shared a beautiful Reel of the bride looking gorgeous on her wedding day.

WATCH: Janette shared the stunning reel of the bride to Instagram

"Look… at…. Her," she simply captioned the video, which showed the bride in her breathtaking white gown and sparkly sandals.

In her Stories, she warned her followers: "Just arrived back to London and brought some sunshine from Cape Town w/me. WARNING: A photo dump of the #SossZebWedding coming your way shortly."

The 39-year-old also shared another wedding post which was originally shared by her mum Maritza, showing her parents on their wedding day 39 years ago.

The vintage photo of Janette's mum and dad getting married 39 years ago

In the photo, her mum and dad can be seen photographed through the back window of an old-fashioned car surrounded by flowers.

A second picture shows Janette's dad being the perfect gentleman and helping her mother out of the car.

Sadly, Janette attended her friend's wedding without Aljaz, who stayed behind in London.

The star shared the start of her Remembering the Oscars UK tour

But the duo were happy to be reunited again on Friday, ahead of their dance tour, Remembering the Oscars, which will visit regional theatres across the UK.

Sharing the excitement of the first day with her followers, Janette posted a cast snap showing her and Aljaz standing next to each other with their team of gorgeous dancers and cast members, who are all dressed in the same black hoody to promote the show.

Captioning the photo, Janette wrote: "After 3 years since we began creating this show, @rememberingtour is FINALLY on tour!! Excitement is an understatement in our group!

"Looking forward to being back in theatres all across the UK, seeing all of your faces in the audience, and hopefully bringing huge smiles to your hearts, the same way performing for all of you does to ours! See you all VERY soon!!"

