Janette Manrara reveals why latest It Takes Two episode is extra special - details 

It Takes Two star Janette Manrara has revealed why Wednesday’s episode of the upcoming episode will be extra special, and we’re so excited for her!

The former Strictly Come Dancing pro, who is now presenting the show alongside Rylan Clark-Neal, confirmed that this would be her first-ever time presenting the show on her own. Sharing on her Instagram Stories, she said: “Just wanted to take a second to say thank you for all of the lovely messages and comments I’ve been receiving from It Takes Two on Monday.

“It was such a nice feeling to be there, my first solo one tonight! I felt so supported and it feels the world, it really really does mean the world.” She also joked about how many photos she had shared of the evening in the past 24 hours, adding: “I promise I’m not going to spam anymore, it was the first show so I got excited!”

Fans loved Janette’s debut on It Takes Two, after she took over from Zoe Ball. The former dancing pro was joined by her fellow presenter, Rylan Clark Neal, who introduced his new co-star, saying: "It feels so good to be here with a new series, and a new leading lady, ladies and gentleman. When I found out you were joining the show, and we had a meet-up and got to know each other, I'm so thrilled you are here. Are you enjoying it?”

Janette replied: ”I am so excited. It's finally happening. We are here.” Previously chatting about her new gig on The One Show, she said: “One of my favourite parts of doing Strictly has always been to sit down on that couch and just chat away. it's the most fun. I remember meeting Zoe, gosh that was eight years ago now when I did the first It Takes Two sit-down, thinking, 'This is the coolest job ever.’

“‘You get to sit down, talk about dancing, make people feel good and celebrate their successes on the show’. I did say, 'One day I would love to do that', and it's here, here we are!”

