Martine McCutcheon reveals exciting wedding news

Martine McCutcheon is the queen of selfies but on Saturday she looked better than ever as she revealed some exciting wedding news.

MORE: Martine McCutcheon shares very rare family photo of lookalike mum Jenny

The brunette beauty took to her Instagram to tell her 494,000 followers about her upcoming ten-year wedding anniversary with husband Jack McManus.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Martine shows Instagram a hilarious illusion she found in her silk underwear

Captioning a stunning selfie of the pair, the Love Actually star wrote: "Remember this @jackmcmanus1?! "I can’t believe that this September we will have been together for nearly 16 years and married for 10! Times flies when you’re having fun right?

READ: Martine McCutcheon gets candid about exercise struggle - and it's so relatable

RELATED: Martine McCutcheon's underwear photo has fans all saying the same thing

"Our Lake Como wedding was truly magical… I can’t wait to celebrate being married for 10 years with you… And this time with our son… Our Rafferty. Let’s get planning. Love you. X #10yearsthisseptember #timeflies #letscelebrateus."

Martine and husband Jack look happier than ever in the throwback photo

In the snap, the pair looked closer than ever, both grinning from ear to ear.

Friends and fans of the husband-and-wife duo excitedly replied to the news with their well wishes. Fellow actress Claire Sweeney left four love hearts on the post and Kate Thornton also weighed in on the announcement by liking the post.

One friend of the couple wrote: "16 years wow, where has time gone, was truly the best wedding I was ever at, great memories."

Martine's family celebrating her son Rafferty's birthday in February

Another of Martine's followers enthused, "My favourite couple. Gorgeous xx" and another penned "Congratulations both…beautiful pic and its lovely to see you both so happy."

A fourth wrote: "An absolutely beautiful couple." Not to mention the endless heart eyes and love heart emojis left by admirers of the pair.

The former EastEnders star also shared the news on her Instagram Stories and wrote another message about her huge milestone.

She said: "Memories. Our tans and smiles say it all, this year, in September we are 10 years married: wow! It's flown by. I can't wait to mark the occasion with our beautiful boy this time around," adding a pink love heart to the post.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.