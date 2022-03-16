Martine McCutcheon shares very rare family photo of lookalike mum Jenny

Martine McCutcheon has taken to Instagram for a special family celebration.

The 45-year-old delighted fans on Tuesday when she shared a very rare photo of her mum, Jenny, in honour of her birthday.

The snapshot shows Martine and Jenny standing with their arms around each other and beaming for the camera.

The star wrote: "Happy Birthday to my wonderful Mumma! I could talk on here forever about how special you are but you already know how I feel and no words or post could do you justice… But I love you to the moon and back & I am who I am 'Because You Loved Me'.

Martine shared a rare photo of mum Jenny in honour of her birthday

"Have the best day and call you later! Rafferty wants to sing to you! #happybirthdaymummy #weloveyou #haveagreatbirthday #special #oneoff #mother&daughter #alwaysandforever."

Martine’s followers adored the family photo and took to the comments section to share their best wishes. "Lovely words and lovely picture … same birthday as my beautiful mum too! Where would we be without our lovely mums," one wrote.

Martine is a proud mum to seven-year-old Rafferty

A second wrote: "There's no one like our mummas she will love u no matter what." And a third remarked: "Happy Birthday gorgeous lady.....we look like our mams so you have something beautiful to look forward to in your old age Martine...Mum's gorgeous x."

It's a busy time of year for Martine; her son Rafferty celebrated his seventh birthday just last month. The star shares her little boy with her husband, singer Jack McManus, to whom she has been happily married since September 2012.

Martine and Jack have been married since 2012

In celebration of Rafferty’s special day, Martine shared a family photo showing the trio posing together in a room filled with balloons.

She wrote: "My bubba boy is 7 today! Omg! Rafferty we lucked out with you… you are such a gift. You make us laugh, feel so much love and me and Daddy are so, SO proud of you!

"You make us more happy than you can imagine and we love you 'more than a millions pounds!' We can’t wait for your Rock & Rap party later! Your party music list is on standby! And your outfit! Whoop whoop! #birthdayboy #7yearsold."

