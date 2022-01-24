Why Kate Middleton and Prince William aren't a tactile couple - expert discusses relationship The royals are 'on the same page'

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have attended hundreds of joint royal engagements since they tied the knot back in 2011, but they never seem to be very tactile.

Unlike many couples in public, the royals are rarely ever spotted holding hands or hugging – so what does this say about their relationship? Not only is this likely a sign of professionalism while they carry out their duties as senior members of the royal family, but a body language expert has also revealed that it indicates they are independent individuals who are very comfortable in their relationship.

Following Kate Middleton and Prince William's first outing of 2022, which saw them visit the Foundling Museum in London, Darren Stanton, speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, explained: "One thing that is clear about William and Kate as a couple - and has been from the outset - is that they are undeniably on the same page.

"They are more than comfortable with one another and around each other, so much so that they don’t feel a need to constantly be tactile. This was visible during [their] engagement where they were seen keeping a subtle distance from each other, yet held the exact same posture.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on their first royal engagement of 2022

"This can be taken as a show of strength as the pair are happy to operate as individuals despite attending events as a pair. At one point, William was seen leaning closely into Kate to talk to her on a more personal level - a gesture that demonstrates how they are more than happy to have each other in close proximity, alludes to the strengthened rapport between them and suggests they are a very strong couple indeed."

He added that Kate choosing to exit the vehicle on her own while William followed points to "the confidence she and William have in each other’s ability" and demonstrates her "sense of independence within her relationship with William."

The couple tied the knot in 2011

The couple share three children: Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three, and recently celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary.

Body language expert and author Judi James previously told HELLO! that the pair's bond likely grew even stronger as a result of the pandemic.

"William and Kate’s body language has undergone a steady evolution that has been sped up thanks to the pandemic and lockdown", Judi explained. "Time spent together as a family appears to have created stronger bonds both as a couple and as a working team, and somehow turned back the clock in terms of their public signals of affection and love."

