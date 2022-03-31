Why Princess Beatrice's unique wedding dress is right on-trend for 2022 The royal rocked puff sleeves

Like with all fashion, certain styles of wedding dresses go in and out of popularity over the years – so what are brides choosing in 2022? It turns out that Princess Beatrice and Meghan Markle's bridal outfits would be right on trend if their nuptials happened today.

According to StrictlyWeddings, three-quarter sleeve wedding dresses have seen the biggest increase in Google searches, with 26 per cent looking for the style, followed closely by puff sleeve wedding dresses and off-the-shoulder styles, which had 23 per cent and 21 per cent increase in searches respectively.

Princess Beatrice opted for one of these popular styles when she married property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in July 2020. For her secret nuptials, which took place amid the coronavirus pandemic, she borrowed her grandmother the Queen's ivory vintage dress from Norman Hartnell.

Princess Beatrice added puff sleeves to her wedding dress, which was loaned from the Queen

The dress was made from Peau De Soie taffeta, trimmed with ivory Duchess satin, and featured an embellished geometric checkered bodice and thick straps – but she altered the design to include organza puff sleeves. It was remodelled and fitted by Her Majesty's dresser Angela Kelly and loyal dressmaker Stewart Parvin.

The royal paired it with the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, which was worn by the Queen on her wedding day back in 1947.

And she wasn't the only royal whose wedding outfit has stood the test of time – the Duchess of Sussex's gown for her 2018 big day with Prince Harry is still on-trend. Meghan was a beautiful bride in her simple wedding dress created by Clare Waight Keller of Parisian fashion house Givenchy.

The Duchess' three-quarter length sleeves are popular today

It featured three-quarter sleeves, which brides still want in 2022, and a bateau neckline, while Meghan later revealed a piece of material from the dress she wore on her first date with Harry was also sewn into the dress as her "something blue".

She teamed it with a custom-made,16-foot veil embroidered with flowers representing all 53 Commonwealth countries, secured with the Queen Mary Bandeau Tiara.

Meanwhile, StrictlyWeddings revealed there has also been an increase in searches for designers Vera Wang (75 per cent), Pronovias Privee (69 per cent) and Suzanne Neville (53 per cent). Which would you choose?

