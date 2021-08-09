11 best pink wedding dresses 2021: From rose gold to blush, sparkly champagne coloured & more

Leanne Bayley
Pink wedding dress options for a girly bride. If you're looking for blush pink, rose gold, sparkly, sexy or champagne coloured dress, we've found it. From cheap and cheerful affordable high-street options to luxury designer wedding dress options…
Pink wedding dresses have really bumped up in popularity in recent years, and celebrities have been known to rock a pink bridal gown for their sashay up the aisle. Who can forget Gwen Stefani's pink wedding dress for her first marriage to Gavin Rossdale? In fact, Gwen ombre pink gown by John Galliano for Christian Dior was so iconic, it even became part of an exhibition at the Victoria and Albert Museum.
RELATED: Celebrities wearing coloured wedding dresses
Hollywood starlet Jessica Biel opted for a baby pink dress when she said 'I do' to Justin Timberlake, and Mandy Moore and Anne Hathaway both looked pretty in pink on their wedding day, too.
Jessica Biel's pink wedding dress was a hit!
If you're looking for the perfect alternative to a white wedding dress, a pink or blush coloured gown could be ideal.
MORE: Beautiful long-sleeved wedding dresses for the modern bride
Colour expert Gabi Winters from Chromology said a lot of brides who are getting married again often choose blush coloured wedding dresses "While white bridal gowns are traditionally worn to one's big day because they symbolise innocence and purity, it's often avoided for second marriages for the same reasons, hence the emergence of champagne, gold and blush pink wedding dresses," she said.
Shop the best pink wedding dresses
Whistles pink wedding dress, £199, Whistles
Pink tulle wedding dress, £488, Wolf & Badger
RELATED: The high street wedding dresses that look more expensive than they are
Monique Lhuillier pink neutral wedding dress, £1,848, The Outnet
Katie May Bambi pink wedding dress, £269, Revolve
Marchesa Notte blush pink wedding dress, £537.50, Net-a-Porter
The Gimlet dress in carnation pink, £390, Reformation
Sparkly pink wedding dress, £216.75, Coast
ASOS DESIGN tulle fallen shoulder maxi dress in light champagne, £65, ASOS
True Decadence rose coloured wedding dress, £140, Wolf & Badger
Seren pink wedding dress, £400, Needle & Thread
Pink reception dress idea
Lottie pink dress, £495, Nadine Merabi
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.