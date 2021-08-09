11 best pink wedding dresses 2021: From rose gold to blush, sparkly champagne coloured & more

Pink wedding dresses have really bumped up in popularity in recent years, and celebrities have been known to rock a pink bridal gown for their sashay up the aisle. Who can forget Gwen Stefani's pink wedding dress for her first marriage to Gavin Rossdale? In fact, Gwen ombre pink gown by John Galliano for Christian Dior was so iconic, it even became part of an exhibition at the Victoria and Albert Museum.

Hollywood starlet Jessica Biel opted for a baby pink dress when she said 'I do' to Justin Timberlake, and Mandy Moore and Anne Hathaway both looked pretty in pink on their wedding day, too.

Jessica Biel's pink wedding dress was a hit!

If you're looking for the perfect alternative to a white wedding dress, a pink or blush coloured gown could be ideal.

Colour expert Gabi Winters from Chromology said a lot of brides who are getting married again often choose blush coloured wedding dresses "While white bridal gowns are traditionally worn to one's big day because they symbolise innocence and purity, it's often avoided for second marriages for the same reasons, hence the emergence of champagne, gold and blush pink wedding dresses," she said.

Shop the best pink wedding dresses

Whistles pink wedding dress, £199, Whistles

Pink tulle wedding dress, £488, Wolf & Badger

Monique Lhuillier pink neutral wedding dress, £1,848, The Outnet

Katie May Bambi pink wedding dress, £269, Revolve

Marchesa Notte blush pink wedding dress, £537.50, Net-a-Porter

The Gimlet dress in carnation pink, £390, Reformation

Sparkly pink wedding dress, £216.75, Coast

ASOS DESIGN tulle fallen shoulder maxi dress in light champagne, £65, ASOS

True Decadence rose coloured wedding dress, £140, Wolf & Badger

Seren pink wedding dress, £400, Needle & Thread

Pink reception dress idea

Lottie pink dress, £495, Nadine Merabi

