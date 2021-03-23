The Great Celebrity Bake Off: Who is Nick Grimshaw dating? Find out all about the radio presenter's love life

Nick Grimshaw will step into the iconic Great British Bake Off tent on Tuesday for the second celebrity special to try his luck at impressing judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith and take home the coveted Star Baker trophy.

But how much do you know about the DJ when he's not presenting BBC Radio One's drivetime show? Keep reading for everything you need to know about Nick's love life and current boyfriend...

WATCH: Nick Grimshaw stars in The Great Celebrity Bake Off

Nick, 36, has been in a relationship with professional dancer Meshach Henry for three years. The pair, who first met in 2018, moved in together just over a year ago at the start of lockdown and have been enjoying spending time together in their shared North London home.

The 23-year-old trained at the London Contemporary Dance School and was a finalist in 2015's annual BBC Young Dancer. He is now a star at Rambert which is one of the UK's most prestigious independent dance companies.

Nick and boyfriend Meshach

While Nick has never spoken publicly about his relationship, he has shared several snaps of Meshach on Instagram over the years. In a recent post to mark Valentine's Day this year, Nick shared a video of Meshach dancing to Just The Way You Are alongside the couples' dog, Pig. Nick captioned the post: "Happy Valentine's Day and remember if your tail ain't wagging this wild, he's not worth it."

The couple even share an instagram account @thirtysixandahalf where they can be found documenting their stylish interiors and forays into DIY.

Nick said he struggled to find love due to his breakfast show role

Before meeting Meshach, Nick spoke about how he has struggled to find love due to his role as host of BBC Radio One's Breakfast Show, which he hosted from 2013 to 2018 When he stepped down from the show after five years, he told The Sun: "I think I will have more time to put my life first. But now I can go for dates with people and the new show will help. I have been trying to date people, but you don't want to day date."

