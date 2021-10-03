Sophia Bush and fiancé Grant Hughes make their debut as an engaged couple in the cutest matching outfits The One Tree Hill alum opened up to us exclusively while attending the event.

Sophia Bush was beaming as she made a rare appearance at a star-studded fete with her fiancé Grant Hughes after keeping a relatively low profile for over a year in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: Sophia Bush's $150k diamond engagement ring has Meghan Markle vibes

The Good Sam star looked gorgeous as she hit the red carpet at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Will Rogers State Park in Pacific Palisades wearing a sleek black Salvatore Ferragamo sleeveless dress paired with a yellow clutch from the fashion house and coordinating yellow mules. Sophia finished the look with stunning gold Irene Neuwirth heart pendant jewelry - a necklace, pendant, and earrings.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 10 of the most dazzling celebrity engagement rings

While Sophia struck a pose on the red carpet solo and flashed her breathtaking $150,000 engagement ring, she quickly joined Grant inside and struck a pose with him there, and her accessories happened to match the entrepreneur’s eye-catching yellow suit that he teamed with a white T-shirt.

MORE: Most expensive royal engagement rings revealed in order of price

The duo got engaged in August, and although Sophia kept mum about details on their upcoming wedding plans, she did open up to us about how excited she was to be at the stylish bash, and how thrilled she was that Covid-19 precautions were kept in mind.

Sophia's accessories coordinated with Grant eye-catching yellow suit

Each guest had to be vaccinated or show proof of a negative Covid-19 test that was taken no more than 72 hours before the polo classic began.

SHOP: 26 of the best engagement rings from Vera Wang, Tiffany and more

"I think human beings need gatherings," Sophia told Hello! exclusively. We need the opportunity to come together, to connect, to see each other, to hold each other's hands, and these sorts of gatherings that are happening under extreme precaution, testing requirements, vaccination requirements, happening outdoors are showing us that there's a way forward."

Sophia and Grant got engaged in August

"I'm very inspired by the public health protocols today," she continued. "And I'm really grateful to have a day to have some of my favorite people before I move out of the country for six months," Sophia added, revealing she was heading to Toronto to shoot her medical drama Good Sam.

So, she made the most of the sunny and warm Los Angeles weather too.

Charlize Theron, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Gabrielle Union showed off their style at the star-studded fete too

As for the first thing she planned to do when she entered the bash, Sophia told us, "I’m going to have a glass of champagne."

And that’s exactly what she did as she and her husband-to-be mixed and mingled with Scream star Keke Palmer and more. Christina Hendricks, Charlize Theron, Gabrielle Union, and Jodie Turner-Smith were just a few of the stars on hand who partied the day away at the event too.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.