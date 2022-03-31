Joaquin Phoenix reveals that he and Rooney Mara have secretly married The Hollywood stars welcomed their first child in 2020

Congratulations are in order for Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara! It appears that the Hollywood couple, who welcomed their first child together in 2020, have quietly tied the knot.

In a recent interview, the Joker actor referred to Rooney as his "wife" but did not share any more details about when or where their nuptials took place.

Chatting to Italian magazine Best Movie about his BAFTA-nominated film C'mon C'mon, Joaquin, 47, revealed that it was Rooney, 36, who encouraged him to take on the role.

He said: "He [director Mike Mills] invited me to his house and we started discussing why he wanted to make this film with me and eventually I listened to my wife, who is always right, and I agreed."

The couple have been dating since 2016

Elsewhere in the chat, Joaquin also made a rare comment about their 18-month old son while discussing what it was like to work with Woody Norman, his teenage C'mon C'mon co-star. "I let Woody guide me, he taught me a lot, I hope my son can grow up with his sensitivity," he said.

Joaquin and Rooney, who have been together since 2016, quietly welcomed a little boy in September 2020 but, in a similarly lowkey fashion, did not share the news publicly until many months later.

It is believed that they have named their son River after Joaquin's late brother River Phoenix, who tragically died in 1993 from a drug overdose.

The two stars met when they worked together on the 2013 Spike Jonze film Her; however, they didn't start dating until three years later when they reunited on the set of Mary Magdalene. They confirmed their engagement in July 2019.

