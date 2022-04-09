Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding guestlist will leave Spice Girls fans disappointed Victoria Beckham's son will marry on April 9

There isn't much that could dampen Victoria Beckham's mood on her son Brooklyn Beckham's wedding day to Nicola Peltz – but the same can’t be said for fans of the Spice Girls.

MORE: Victoria Beckham shares sneak peek into 'exciting' wedding of son Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

Hopes of a reunion for Victoria, Emma Bunton, Mel C, Mel B, and Geri Horner have been dashed after it was reported that Geri will be missing from the wedding guestlist after flying out to Melbourne with her husband, Christian Horner, for the Australian Grand Prix taking place over the same weekend.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding: Everything you need to know

According to The Sun, Geri – who wed Red Bull Team Principal and former racing driver Christian in 2015 – has been announced as an attendee of the third race of the season on Sunday.

While Emma and Mel C haven't confirmed if they will attend the lavish nuptials, Mel B revealed last month that she will be a guest at Brooklyn and Nicola's big day. "I'm going to see her at her son's wedding anyway. Yeah Victoria, it would be great!" she said on ITV's Lorraine.

MORE: Meet Nicola Peltz's family: her billionaire dad, ex-model mother and siblings

SEE: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's £76m oceanfront wedding venue is out of this world

Brooklyn and his fiancée Nicola are set to wed on Saturday 9 April, and they arrived in Miami, Florida on Wednesday.

Geri is believed to be in Australia with husband Christian

The couple have shared a few details of their wedding plans in the lead-up to the big day, which is taking place at Nicola's family's holiday home in Palm Beach, Florida.

Known as Montsorrel, the 44,000-square-feet property, which Nicola's father purchased for $103million (£76million) in 2015, boasts a swimming pool, vast gardens, and beautiful sea views that would be the ideal backdrop for an outdoor wedding ceremony.

Brooklyn has enlisted his father David Beckham to take on the role of Master of Ceremonies, while his "younger brothers, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17, will act as best men," reports The Times.

Brooklyn and Nicola will wed on April 9

Nicola recently revealed that her own grandmother will be her maid of honour. "My Naunni is my maid of honor," she confirmed with a picture of her smelling a giant pink rose gifted by Nicola.

Other attendees are expected to include Victoria's close friend Eva Longoria and more of the couple's high-profile friends and family.

Preparations for the weekend have been underway for a week, with pictures published by MailOnline showing the Florida estate surrounded by huge marquees that have been erected ahead of their big day.

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.