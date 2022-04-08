Victoria Beckham shares sneak peek into 'exciting' wedding of son Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz The Beckham family are in Miami

Victoria Beckham has teased a first look at her eldest son Brooklyn's upcoming wedding with a series of sweet family snaps.

The fashion designer shared that they have an "exciting weekend ahead of us" alongside the pictures which featured Romeo, Cruz and her youngest, Harper.

"Kisses from Miami We love you @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz!!" she added to the post. The first picture featured Cruz smiling with father David Beckham and the pair appeared to be at a dinner surrounded by red, pink and gold balloons.

A second snap saw Harper with her arms around her father, while the third pic showed Romeo wearing a big grin and showing off gold grills.

Brooklyn and his fiancée Nicola Peltz are just a day away from their wedding and they arrived in Miami, Florida on Wednesday, with Nicola treating her fans to a sneak peek at her pre-wedding activities, including beauty treatments.

Taking to Instagram, the bride-to-be shared two pictures, presumably taken inside her family's $103million Palm Beach estate known as Montsorrel, where the wedding is taking place, showing the beauty team that is helping get her to look her best for the big day.

Victoria shared these pictures

"These two angels came down to spoil me and my family. I love you both so much! @carasoin. I'm so grateful for your friendship and also the best facial ever," Nicola wrote alongside a picture of both beauticians posing on top of a massage table.

Nicola also enjoyed a massage by detox massage creator Rebecca Faria. Although both she and the Carasoin team are usually based in California, Rebecca shared a gorgeous sunset from Palm Beach, Florida, revealing she had temporarily left LA to prepare Nicola and her family for the big day.

Preparations for the weekend have been underway for a week, with pictures published by MailOnline showing the Florida estate surrounded by huge marquees that have been erected ahead of their big day.

Brooklyn's family as well as his grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins, have also been in the city since last week.

