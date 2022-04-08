Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding rehearsal – all the details Celebrations are set to take place over the weekend

Your wedding day is meant to be the single most magical day of your life – but Brooklyn Beckham and his fiancée Nicola Peltz are set to have several!

The couple will reportedly host a three-day celebration starting on Friday 8 April with a rehearsal dinner. So what can you expect from day one of their nuptials? A luxurious evening with a star-studded guest list, of course. We take a look…

When does Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding begin?

Although Brooklyn and Nicola have not confirmed their exact wedding date, their ceremony is widely reported to take place on 9 April. Transformers: The Last Knight star Nicola revealed that they would partake in the long-standing tradition of spending the night before their wedding apart, and that would take place following their rehearsal dinner.

Discussing their wedding plans with Vogue, Nicola said: "So, the Friday night, Brooklyn's gonna stay with my dad, my brothers, and then his dad and his brothers and have like a boy slumber party.

Brooklyn will spend the evening with his brothers and father

"And I'm going to stay with the girls. So, from the Friday night dinner, we're not going to see each other until we get married in the afternoon. We've been panicking about it, this one night apart."

Who will be attending Brooklyn and Nicola's first day of their wedding?

The interview gives us an insight into who will be attending the dinner, too. An invitation will likely be extended to both of their immediate families, which includes mother-of-the-groom Victoria Beckham, Master of Ceremonies David Beckham, best men Romeo and Cruz, and bridesmaid Harper, as well as Nicola's parents Nelson and Claudia Peltz, 'Man of Honor' Brad, and Maid of Honor Naunni.

Gordon and Tana Ramsay could be among the attendees at the rehearsal dinner

Typically, it is expected that any other members of the bridal party, ceremony readers, and the officiant tend to attend the rehearsal dinner, while some couples invite guests who have travelled a long way from home. However, since many of Brooklyn's friends and family will have jetted in from the UK, it's possible they may choose to be more selective with their guest list.

For example, possible A-list guests such as Mel B and Gordon Ramsay may be invited, while Romeo's girlfriend Mia Regan was spotted relaxing on the Beckhams yacht in Miami days before Brooklyn's big day.

Where will Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding rehearsal take place?

If the bride and groom choose to head to a public location in Florida, they are unlikely to divulge the exact location of their rehearsal dinner to prevent photographers or fans from turning up.

One way to get around this is to host their evening celebrations at a private property, such as Nelson's mammoth Palm Beach estate where the wedding is due to take place on Saturday.

What will Nicola wear to her wedding rehearsal dinner?

Nicola wore a Victoria Beckham dress to announce her engagement

Although Nicola has revealed her plans to wear two wedding dresses, she has not opened up about her outfits for day one. After Brooklyn and Nicola announced their engagement, rumours were circulating that the bride may ask her future mother-in-law Victoria to design her wedding dress.

She has since confirmed that is not the case, as Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli will be creating her gorgeous bridal gown, but it's possible Nicola may turn to Victoria's fashion label for another part of her wedding, such as the rehearsal dinner.

The American actress has been spotted wearing VB on several occasions in the past, including rocking a gorgeous yellow dress in her engagement photos in 2020.

