Brooklyn Beckham's 'biggest fear' ahead of wedding is not what you'd expect The chef and the actress are preparing to spend the night apart

Brooklyn Beckham is just hours away from saying 'I do' with his fiancée Nicola Peltz, and that means he's preparing to face his "biggest fear".

So what is the 23-year-old model and photographer so afraid of when it comes to his wedding? Instead of getting cold feet about the commitment side of marriage, as some brides and grooms do ahead of their big day, Brooklyn revealed he is worried about Nicola not walking down the aisle after they spend the night before their wedding apart, as is tradition.

In fact, the brief separation, which is due to take place on Friday night ahead of the nuptials on 9 April, is something they are both "panicking about."

During an interview with Vogue magazine, Nicola said: "So, the Friday night, Brooklyn's gonna stay with my dad, my brothers, and then his dad and his brothers and have like a boy slumber party.

Nicola's father Nelson Peltz's home in Palm Beach is set to host their wedding

"And I'm going to stay with the girls. So, from the Friday night dinner, we're not going to see each other until we get married in the afternoon. We've been panicking about it, this one night apart."

"I get so, so sad about it," added Brooklyn. "Like, what happens if she doesn't walk down the aisle and I'm like standing there? Like, my biggest fear. I'm definitely going to cry. I'm not going to say the song she is walking down to, but when I hear the song every time, I start to like…"

The couple are not looking forward to spending the night before their wedding apart

The couple – who got engaged in July 2020 – have chosen to host their nuptials at Nicola's father Nelson's home in Palm Beach, Florida which is reportedly worth a whopping $103 million (£76 million). Pictures show huge marquees have been erected in the garden at the estate, which is known as Montsorrel, which boasts a swimming pool and ocean views.

Brooklyn and Nicola also opened up about their upcoming wedding during a game of Mr & Mrs with Vogue, which saw them reveal another of the chef's fears. When asked, "What part of the wedding is Brooklyn most nervous about?" his answer was: "Speech."

Meanwhile, Nicola guessed incorrectly, holding up a piece of paper that read: "First dance." Quick to defend his dancing abilities, Brooklyn responded: "I'm great at dancing, I'm not nervous about that."

His wife-to-be quipped: "I'm terrified for the first dance. I can't dance."

