Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's £76m oceanfront wedding venue is out of this world – inside

With Victoria and David Beckham boasting a net worth of £380 million and Nelson Peltz reportedly worth £1.3 billion, their children Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding was bound to have no expense spared.

READ: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's A-list wedding - all the details

The couple – who got engaged in July 2020 – have chosen to host their nuptials at Nicola's father Nelson's Florida holiday home with pictures showing huge marquees have been erected in the lead up to this weekend. Worth a whopping $103 million (£76 million), the Palm Beach estate is known as Montsorrel is just as impressive as you might expect. Take a look at what we know about Brooklyn and Nicola's gorgeous wedding venue…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham opens up about touching engagement

Built in 1969 for Anita Young, the wife of Robert R. Young, the oceanfront property boasts 13 acres of land, a swimming pool inside a walled courtyard with sliding glass panels, its own private beach and a guest house, making it the perfect spot for a wedding.

Nelson reportedly purchased the home in 1987 for $13.5 million but it is now thought to be worth $103 million, and the photos show the exterior has remained much the same – the grande white property comes complete with blue shutters, upstairs balconies and large glass windows that offer unobstructed views of the sea.

RELATED: David and Victoria Beckham's pre-wedding day activities with family revealed

MORE: David and Victoria Beckham relax at incredible £5m holiday home ahead of Brooklyn's wedding

Nicola's father's home boasts its own private beach and sea views

Now, several large marquees with clear sides face towards the water, ready for guests such as Eva Longoria, Gordon Ramsay, Victoria's Spice Girls bandmate Mel B and more to party with the newlyweds.

Former photos of the interior reveal it is just as majestic – think a large wing with servants' quarters, a green and white marble-panelled living room, lanterns lining the never-ending gallery and a sweeping staircase with a mahogany handrail. However, the Peltz family have likely given it a modern update since then.

Nelson Peltz's property is reportedly worth $103million

Despite their incredible Florida home sounding like the ideal escape, Nicola's parents Nelson and Claudia don't choose to live there primarily. Instead, they have a 27- bedroom mansion on the outskirts of New York with an ice hockey rink, a lake and even a flock of albino peacocks, according to Fortune magazine.

READ: Why Elton John won't be attending godson Brooklyn Beckham's wedding to Nicola Peltz

MORE: Brooklyn Beckham signs prenup days before wedding to Nicola Peltz

Nicola and Brooklyn have shared small details of their big day in recent months, revealing that the groom has enlisted his father David to take on the role of Master of Ceremonies, while brothers, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17, will act as best men and Nicola's grandmother will be her maid of honour.

The couple are said to be getting married on 9-10 April

The pair are also preparing to spend a night apart on Friday, ahead of their weekend nuptials – and Brooklyn previously revealed he wasn't looking forward to being separated from his future bride.

During an interview with Vogue magazine, Nicola said: "So, the Friday night, Brooklyn's gonna stay with my dad, my brothers, and then his dad and his brothers and have like a boy slumber party.

The model's grandmother will be her maid of honour

"And I'm going to stay with the girls. So, from the Friday night dinner, we're not going to see each other until we get married in the afternoon. We've been panicking about it, this one night apart."

"I get so, so sad about it," remarked Brooklyn. "Like, what happens if she doesn't walk down the aisle and I'm like standing there? Like, my biggest fear. I'm definitely going to cry. I'm not going to say the song she is walking down to, but when I hear the song every time, I start to like…"

READ: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's marital home – where will the newlyweds live?

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.