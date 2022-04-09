Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's star-studded wedding guestlist confirmed Victoria and David Beckham's eldest son will marry on Saturday

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are just hours away from exchanging vows in a lavish ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida – and their A-list guestlist has now been revealed.

The eldest son of Victoria and David Beckham will wed heiress Nicola at her family's £76million ($103million) holiday home on Saturday in front of a star-studded crowd, many of whom were seen arriving at a rehearsal dinner on Friday night in photos obtained by MailOnline.

Celebrity guests include Gordon Ramsay, his wife Tana, and their daughter Holly. Victoria's BFF Eva Longoria, and tennis star Serena Williams.

Gordon – whose family has been long-time friends of the Beckham clan – kept it slick for the rehearsal dinner in a black suit and white shirt. While Tana looked gorgeous in an eye-catching red dress. Meanwhile, their model daughter Holly stunned in an all-black outfit consisting of a lacy top and sleek, leg-skimming trousers.

Eva almost stole the show in a beautiful, peach-coloured silk dress with gold accessories. While Serena looked incredible in a leather-style mini dress with ruched detailing and silver heels.

Gordon and his family led the star-studded arrivals

Other attendees are expected to include more of Victoria and David's high-profile friends and family.

Brooklyn has enlisted his father David to take on the role of Master of Ceremonies, while his "younger brothers, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17, will act as best men," reports The Times.

Nicola recently revealed that her own grandmother will be her maid of honour. "My Naunni is my maid of honor," she confirmed with a picture of her smelling a giant pink rose gifted by Nicola.

Brooklyn and Nicola will wed at her family home in Palm Beach

The couple have shared a few details of their wedding plans in the lead-up to the big day, which is taking place at Nicola's family's holiday home in Palm Beach, Florida.

Known as Montsorrel, the 44,000-square-feet property, which Nicola's father purchased in 2015, boasts a swimming pool, vast gardens, and beautiful sea views that would be the ideal backdrop for an outdoor wedding ceremony.

Preparations for the weekend have been underway for a week, with pictures published by MailOnline showing the Florida estate surrounded by huge marquees that have been erected ahead of their big day.

