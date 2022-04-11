Nicola Peltz given the most sentimental 'something blue' from her mother The pair got married in Palm Beach, Florida

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham left no stone unturned when it came to their magnificent wedding on Saturday, especially when it came to their wedding attire - which was the stuff of dreams.

RELATED: Nicola Peltz shares first romantic photograph from wedding to Brooklyn Beckham

Nicola truly dazzled in her unbelievable custom-made Valentino gown but it was even more personalised than you could ever imagine and the dress included a very special message in the threadwork.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding: Everything you need to know

According to Vogue, Nicola's "something blue" was from her mother and became part of the bridal masterpiece.

MORE: David Beckham's moving speech at son Brooklyn Beckham's wedding revealed

READ: Harper Beckham looks so sweet in bridesmaid dress at Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding

The magazine reported: "The dress incorporated sweet personal details: the bride’s mother added an evil eye as a talisman for her daughter, along with a message that the Valentino team stitched into the wedding gown using blue thread."

Nicola's Maid of Honour was her Grandmother

On Monday, British Vogue posted an elegant full-length photo of the incredible gown and captioned the image: "'It’s like a work of art.' @NicolaAnnePeltz married @BrooklynBeckham in her dream wedding dress: custom @MaisonValentino Haute Couture.

"The romantic, traditional-with-a-twist gown is the culmination of a year’s worth of conversations between the bride, Peltz’s stylist @LeslieFremar, and Valentino creative director @PPPiccioli’s team... #NicolaPeltzBeckham photographed by @GermanLarkin."

The pair got engaged in 2020

Nicola also shared a jaw-dropping photo from her special day. "My dream dress thank you @lesliefremar @maisonvalentino," she wrote.

The stunning snap captured the newly-wed standing alongside some beautiful flowers in the $103 million (£76 million) Palm Beach wedding venue belonging to her father Nelson Peltz.

The happy couple were surrounded by A-list friends and family members

Valentino's official Instagram account commented on the fabulous photo simply with a red love heart.

Friends of the star couldn't wait to weigh in on the glowing bride's look and flooded the comments with messages. Model Natalie Bryant wrote: "The most beautiful bride." Actress Coco Konig said: "I mean."

Actress Jordan Brewster penned: "Beauty." Model Heather Marks replied: "The most stunning bride." Actress Cynthy Wu commented: "Ahhhh you're a vision!!!" And of course, we agree!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.