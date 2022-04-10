Brooklyn Beckham's bride Nicola Peltz's jaw-dropping wedding dress is so unexpected All eyes were on the beautiful bride

Nicola Peltz made the most beautiful bride on Saturday 9 April when she was pictured marrying Brooklyn Beckham in Florida.

The 27-year-old actress had already teased some details of her wedding dress ahead of their nuptials, revealing Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli is the mastermind behind her outfit, but we weren't prepared for how show-stopping it would be! As she tied the knot at her father Nelson Peltz's estate in Palm Beach, Florida, Nicola wore a gorgeous gown featuring elegant long sleeves, stunning lace detailing and a mesmerising sweeping veil that cascaded down her svelte silhouette.

Photographs published in the MailOnline show that Nicola's dress featured a daring backless design fastened with an oversized satin bow. The actress kept her bridal beauty look effortless with her blonde hair styled into an elegant updo.

Holidate star Nicola previously revealed she had made several trips to Rome to refine the details of her dress, but remained tight-lipped about exactly what she had chosen.

The couple have been engaged for almost two years

"We've been to Rome twice, watching everyone in the atelier, they’re just so talented. The first time I went to Rome, I brought my mom and my brother Brad, who’s actually my man of honour, and then Leslie Fremar who’s one of my best friends in the whole world. It is really a beautiful thing to be a part of and it’s very exciting, " Nicola said to CR Fashion Handbook.

She added: "I have not thought of a specific dress that I want to get married in. So actually finding what that is with Valentino has been really amazing. The creative process has been fun, like finding the perfect fit and fabric."

Nicola is also set to change into a second wedding dress for her evening reception, which we imagine will be just as beautiful.

Brooklyn's parents David and Victoria are among the star-studded wedding guest list

Meanwhile, her husband Brooklyn donned a Yarmulke for his big day, telling Vogue magazine back in February: "Full wedding prep mode and it's a lot of fun. It's strange, because the more wedding meetings that we have, the more real it feels. Like it still kind of feels fake, in a way. I'm excited. I'm wearing a Yarmulke."

"Yes, Jewish wedding," added Nicola.

The couple said 'I do' in front of their closest friends and family, including Brooklyn's parents David and Victoria Beckham, his siblings Romeo, Cruz and Harper, as well as family friends Eva Longoria and Spice Girls star Mel B. Nicola's parents Nelson and Claudia Peltz were also there to support the newlyweds, alongside her grandmother and maid of honour "Naunni".

