Nicola Peltz upgrades diamond ring after $3million wedding to Brooklyn Beckham

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham may not be on their honeymoon, but they are still very much on cloud nine.

On Wednesday, five days after they said 'I do' in a star-studded Jewish ceremony, the couple headed out for brunch with three very important people, Nicola's best friend Angela, her stylist Leslie Fremar and their PR Alex Shack.

The trio, who Nicola refers to as her "idols", were surprised with flowers during the meet-up with the newlyweds, and it was here where Nicola showed off what seems to be a new diamond ring.

"My queens. My crew. My idols. I am so lucky to have you girls by my side. @Theduchess1227, @alexshack, @lesliefremar," Nicola wrote in a picture showing the three ladies posing with their flowers.

Nicola and Brooklyn treated the three ladies to a special brunch

Another picture, which Nicola reshared from Alex's account, showed them both matching in similar black jumpers. Whilst their faces are cut off, Nicola can be seen sporting a huge diamond ring on her finger, very different from her engagement ring.

Brooklyn surprised Nicola with a dazzling £350k engagement ring back in 2020, when they got engaged.

The 23-year-old selected an emerald-cut diamond solitaire, which Nicola wore with a matching diamond bracelet for their engagement picture.

Nicola seemed to be sporting a new diamond ring

Nicola is not the only one that wore an incredible diamond on her wedding day, as her mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham, completed her mother-of-the-groom look with a diamond necklace worth an estimated £2million.

Taking to her Stories on Tuesday, the mother-of-four shared a close-up of her dazzling accessories, which also included her impressive diamond engagement ring.

Whilst she didn't make mention of her jewels, she did explain the process of designing her gorgeous metallic gown.

Nicola and Brooklyn became engaged in early 2020

"A special dress for a special day. The first Victoria Beckham couture dress made in our London atelier," she told her followers in her Stories.

"The bespoke fabric was developed by one of my favourite mills in Italy, it's like liquid metal and hangs so beautifully."

She added: "The lace is actually three different styles, placed to create a new lace and then hand embroidered.

"The dress took five days to create by six of my incredible talented London atelier team. It's been a labour of love and I'm so grateful to my incredible team for creating something so beautiful for me. X VB."