Love Nicola Peltz Beckham's wedding dress? 7 perfect lookalikes to get the look

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

On 9 April, Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham married in a suitably lavish ceremony at the bride's family's oceanfront Palm Beach estate. While the setting may have been one to remember, it was Nicola's wedding dress that was the real star of the show.

RELATED: 12 backless wedding dresses for 2022

MORE: 21 best bridal lingerie sets perfect for your wedding night

A custom-made Valentino Haute Couture gown, it featured a square neck with wide straps and an elegant, understated silhouette. Show-stopping detail was added in the form of her stunning veil and train, with sweet personal touches including her 'something blue', which was a message from her mum, Claudia Pletz, stitched into the dress by the Valentino team.

Nicola wore her gown with handmade French lace gloves, platform heels (very Spice Girls) and hair and makeup said to have been inspired by '90s supermodel Claudia Schiffer.

If you're looking for a wedding dress to channel her stunning bridal look, we've found several options online for Valentino-worthy style at a fraction of the price.

Best lookalikes of Nicola Peltz Beckham's wedding dress

Mia square neck wedding dress, £499/$999, Whistles

With its square neckline framed by wide straps and a modern, simple silhouette that cinches the waist, Whistles' Mia dress is so similar to Nicola's Valentino gown. The subtle train makes it well suited to a more low-key wedding.

Deja wedding dress, £249/$331, Monsoon

Monsoon's elegant Deja dress has a square neckline with a structured bodice and slim satin piping which creates a corset effect.

Lecce dress, £435/$428, Reformation

The wide straps of Reformation's Lecce dress combined with the fitted bustier bodice make this modern, floor-length piece a gorgeous lookalike for Nicola's Valentino number.

Galvan Hampshire satin-crepe gown, £2,095/$2,495, Net-a-Porter

Known for modern yet timeless bridalwear, Galvan's figure-hugging satin crepe Hampshire dress is a beautiful choice for a traditional ceremony. It features a square neckline with wide straps and a boned bodice.

Minimalist square neck crepe wedding dress, from £945/$1,190, Etsy

If you hadn't considered looking for your wedding dress on Etsy, take a look at this stunning, minimalist piece. Featuring a square neckline and scooped back, it's modern and so flattering.

Jenny Yoo Portia square-neck stretch-crepe and lace gown, £1,260/$1,480, Selfridges

Available at Selfridges, Jenny Yoo's square-neck Portia gown features a low cut lace-trim back to add detail to an otherwise simple and traditional silhouette.

Little Mistress Bridal low back maxi slip dress in ivory, £85, ASOS

This floor-length, square neck wedding dress from Little Mistress has a slightly looser fit and cut out back detail which would be perfect for a beach or warmer weather wedding. At £85, it's so affordable.

MORE: Best places to buy wedding shoes in 2022

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.