Gemma Atkinson postpones wedding to Strictly's Gorka Marquez - details

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez's fans have been eagerly waiting for wedding updates from the pair since they announced their engagement in February 2021.

Now, the Emmerdale actress, 37, has revealed their followers shouldn't expect to see her walking down the aisle any time soon as they have chosen to delay their nuptials. Why? They simply can't find the time, she explained to New Magazine. "Gorka is literally on tour all of this year. We've only got four days off together.

"He’s got the two Strictly tours back to back, and then he’ll be going on Strictly in the autumn. We don’t even have a minute to sit down and begin making plans!"

Most couples need around 18 months to sort the venue, and that could perhaps be even longer following the backlog of weddings that were postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic – especially since the pair hope to have a destination wedding.

The couple got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2021

The couple met on the set of Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, and welcomed their baby daughter Mia on 4 July 2019. The professional dancer popped the question on Valentine's Day two years later.

Discussing her wedding plans on Steph's Packed Lunch, Gemma told host Steph: "We're obviously not going to do it this year given everything that is going on, the only thing we have agreed on so far is that we are going to do it abroad."

The actress is originally from Manchester while her fiancé Gorka is from Spain. Confirming their big day will be abroad, she added: "Gorka wants his family to be able to order drinks at the bar and understand the waiters. His family don't speak English and my family don't speak Spanish, so we've said that we'll meet halfway."

Gemma revealed they have been forced to postpone their wedding

Meanwhile, Gorka said in 2021: "We don't know what's going to happen. In my head, I had it planned maybe next year but we don't really know. We're happy like we are right now. We want to make the wedding for all the family and friends."

We'll keep our fingers crossed that 31-year-old Gorka's schedule opens up and they can organise a day in 2023!

