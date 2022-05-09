The ultimate guide to wedding favours for your guests – from 50p

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

More and more couples are trying to make their wedding day as enjoyable and memorable for their guests as it is for them. This means putting a lot of thought into buying the perfect wedding favour – but what exactly does that mean?

MORE: Best wedding gifts for couples getting married in 2022

Whether you want to keep costs down and create your own DIY favours or you're after something simple that everyone will enjoy, take a look at the ultimate guide to wedding favours, with the help of experts at WholesaleSweets.co.uk and Arches Beach Weddings.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 10 of the most spectacular HELLO! exclusive weddings

What are wedding favours?

Wedding favours are small gifts that the bride and groom give to some or all of their guests, depending on whether children are involved. They tend to be given out at the reception for guests to take home with them, and they are intended to be a token of appreciation for taking part in the celebrations.

How much should I spend on wedding favours?

At the end of the day, only each individual couple can answer that question based on their budget.

READ: Prezola reveals the most popular wedding gifts of 2022

MORE: I saved £7k on my dream oceanside wedding in Jamaica – here's how

But since favours are only meant to be a small token (and guest lists can get very large), it's best to aim for around £1 to £3 per guest. That may not sound a lot but it all adds up!

What should I buy my guests as wedding favours?

Handmade candles, £23 for 10, Etsy

Wedding gifts typically include thank you cards, sweets, flowers and more, but personalised options are becoming more popular. This means including a picture of the couple on a card or having their wedding date engraved on cups to name a few.

Some things to consider when choosing your wedding favours: Do you want it to tie in with your colour scheme? Are you planning to buy edible or decorative gifts? Would you like to give a seasonal wedding favour, such as sunglasses for a beach wedding or champagne glasses for an outdoor summer ceremony?

A guide to choosing the best wedding favours for your guests

We've rounded up the top four things to consider when selecting your ideal gifts – and some ideas to help you along the way.

Give it some thought

Wedding favours can be something that goes with the food being served, or they could be something tangible your guests are able to take away. Some examples of traditional edible treats include sugared almonds, while modern brides and grooms may want to choose cocktails, a box of sweets or coffee.

Wedding shot glasses, £4.99 for 6, Etsy

Keep it simple

Don't go too niche or specific or you'll run the risk of only a small selection of people really liking the favours, while most waste them. So what do you think the majority of the guests will like? You can never go wrong with some tasty chocolates.

Personalised chocolate wedding favours, £2,50, Not on the High Street

MORE: Should I hire a wedding planner? The real costs revealed

SHOP: Wedding prep just got a whole lot easier with these planners: From Etsy to Selfridges

Try DIY

Creating your own gifts not only saves money but also adds a personalised touch that makes each one of your family and friends feel special. Try buying some small mason jars and filling them with pick n mix treats, get crafty by making your own soap or create mini plants for a lasting reminder.

Heart-shaped soap wedding favours, £1.10, Etsy

Shop for your budget

If you have a small guest list then you may want to spend a little bit more on your wedding favours and make them extra special. The bigger your guest list the more favours you’ll need so you may want to stick with something more simple.

Brides and grooms looking for cheap but heartfelt ideas should look into getting a flower seed packet with a hand-written message, or mints with a personalised label.

RELATED: 18 tips for planning a wedding on a budget

'Mint to be' wedding favours, £0.45, Not On The High Street

Wildflower seed packet, £13,95 for 10, Not On The High Street

RELATED: How to save £1k on your wedding dress by going second hand

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.